Paul O’Grady’s widowed husband shares touching tribute on 6th wedding anniversary

A touching tribute from Paul O’Grady’s widowed husband, Andre Portasio, has been shared on what would have been their 6th wedding anniversary.

Many tributes followed after it was announced that Paul O’Grady died on March 28 at age 67. After entertaining the nation for several decades, many considered him a national treasure.

Paul died peacefully at his home in Kent from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. Andre was the one who revealed the sad news.

Paul O’Grady was considered a national treasure (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul taught Andre “the true meaning of love”

Earlier this morning (Saturday, August 5), Andre took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to honour their wedding anniversary.

He uploaded a black-and-white image from their big day. The pair look radiant as they were captured flashing big smiles while cutting their cake.

“Today marks a bittersweet moment as I celebrate what would have been our 6th wedding anniversary without my beloved @paulogrady by my side,” Andre wrote in his caption. “As I reflect on the 18 beautiful years we spent together, I cherish the memories that brought immense happiness into my life.”

He said that Paul taught him “the true meaning of love” and referred to him as his “rock”.

“Today, I honour his memory by cherishing the love we shared and the legacy he left behind,” Andre continued. He thanked all his friends, family, and the public for all their ongoing support. “Here’s to you, Paul … Until we meet again,” he closed his tribute.

Fans react to Andre’s touching tribute

In just a couple of hours, many fans have reacted to Andre’s moving words with their own tributes.

“Beautiful…. I loved watching Paul and he obviously carried you in his heart. So you were part of that joy to. Glad you found each other,” one user wrote. “Awww beautiful words for a beautiful man … I am sure Paul is watching over you … the world lost a true legend … sending love to you,” another shared.

“Thinking off you today. Love and hugs a very special gentleman he had a heart of gold,” a third user remarked.

