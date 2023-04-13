ITV shares first look at final series of Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs tonight

Paul O’Grady fans will get to watch the new series of For the Love of Dogs tonight and ITV has shared a first look clip following the star’s sad death.

Series 11 was filmed last year, and the series will be Paul’s final TV appearance. Paul O’Grady was well known for his compassion and love for animals, and he worked with Battersea Cats and Dogs Home for over 10 years. He tirelessly supported the charity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Series 11 of For the Love of Dogs was filmed before Paul O’Grady’s unexpected death (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady returns to Battersea in final For the Love of Dogs appearance

In the first look clip, Paul returns to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home for the final time. He says: “We’re back! The kennels are chock-a-block. The staff – and me – are worked off our faces. Looking after the latest waifs and strays to come through the doors.”

This week Paul falls head over heels with a gorgeous Newfoundland who needs major life-changing surgery on her back legs.

Paul is seen adorably playing with some of the dogs in the home, and tells viewers about a gorgeous Newfoundland in need of surgery, a tiny and scared bichon desperate for love and a staffy-lab cross with a “unique obsession”. You can watch the clip from ITV below.

The official synopsis from ITV reads: “This week Paul falls head over heels with a gorgeous Newfoundland who needs major life-changing surgery on her back legs. He meets a lab cross who’s totally obsessed with water and keeps flooding her kennel, and helps a terrified bichon frisé, who was found wandering around a forest, become less scared of the world.”

It’s sure to be an emotional watch for Paul fans as we have the telly legend on our screens for a final series of the beloved show.

Paul died aged 67 on March 28 (Credit: ITV)

For the Love of Paul special

ITV also recently aired a special in tribute to Paul last week. The special programme – For the Love of Paul O’Grady – celebrated the life and career of the presenter and comedian.

Stars such as Julian Clary and Carol Vorderman paid tribute to their late friend in interviews. Staff at the Battersea Cats and Dogs Home also shared their hilarious stories about animal-lover Paul.

If you missed it, the special is also available to watch on ITVX.

Read more: Amanda Mealing reveals ‘message’ from late Paul O’Grady after heartbreak over his death

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs airs on Thursday, April 13 at 8:30pm on ITV1. It will also be available on ITVX after airing.

So, will you be watching tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.