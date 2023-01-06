Paul Burrell told to ‘stay in his lane’ as he’s branded ‘irrelevant’ over ‘hypocritical’ Prince Harry comments

Paul Burrell has been slammed over Prince Harry comments by furious viewers after the former butler appeared on Lorraine earlier today (Friday, January 6).

Princess Diana‘s former butler has been branded “irrelevant” and told to “stay in his lane” following his scathing attack on Prince Harry today.

Paul was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell slams Prince Harry

Today’s edition of Lorraine saw Paul appear on the show to discuss Prince Harry’s latest claims.

Extracts from Harry’s new book, Spare, have leaked recently and have sent royal fans – and the media – into a frenzy.

Paul was a guest on Lorraine to discuss some of the latest claims from the Duke of Sussex.

During his interview on the show, Paul hit out at Meghan, claiming Harry speaking out wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t married her.

“It wouldn’t have happened if, for instance, Harry had married Chelsea Davy or Cressida Bonas,” he said.

Paul was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell hits out at Prince Harry

The former butler continued, saying: “I don’t think all of this would have happened. It’s because he married a 36-year-old woman who whispered in his ear, ‘I want to change the world’.”

Paul later said: “All this dirty laundry washed in public. You know, what is the end product of this?”

All this dirty laundry washed in public. You know, what is the end product of this?

“There’s just a lot of hurt people. And it has to stop. Because if it keeps escalating like this, there will never be a reconciliation,” he then said.

He then questioned why William will ever trust Harry now.

Paul was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam former butler

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t happy with Paul.

“Paul Burrell speaking for Diana again… Forgetting that Diana didn’t trust him enough to tell him about the Panorama interview with the BBC, that was about to take place at her KP apartment.

“You were ‘the help’ Burrell. But you’ve never stayed in your lane…,” one viewer tweeted.

“Please stop having Burrell on your show, what a hypocrite, he’s made a living from exploiting his connection with the late Diana, personally l think he’s full of it,” another ranted.

“Paul Burrell has no shame. Do you know what would appall Diana? That her BUTLER keeps chatting on her name and children 26 years after her death at every opportunity he gets for money and fame,” a third Lorraine viewer wrote.

Someone else said: “I think Harry knows a damn sight more about his mother than you do you irrelevant [bleep].”

Read more: Prince Harry breaks silence on rumours James Hewitt is his real dad in new book

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.