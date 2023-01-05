Prince Harry has broken his silence on past rumours James Hewitt is his real dad in his new book, according to reports.

Rumours circulated for years that Hewitt, who had an affair with Harry‘s mother Princess Diana, was the Duke of Sussex’s real father.

Both Diana and Hewitt, who began a five-year affair in 1986, repeatedly denied the claims.

Harry breaks silence on the James Hewitt rumours in his memoir (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry addresses James Hewitt rumours

In his new tell-all memoir Spare, which will be released next week, Harry reportedly addresses the rumours.

One extract, seen by Page Six, Harry says: “Pa [King Charles] liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire.

“He’d always end with a burst of philosophising… Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?

Harry claims his father Charles would make jokes about the rumours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumour was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

The publication reports that Harry writes: “Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born.”

Some extracts from Harry’s new book have been revealed today, with many shock bombshells and claims.

In one extract, seen by the Guardian, Harry alleges that his brother Prince William ‘attacked’ him in 2019.

Harry reportedly says that William called his wife Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Prince Harry’s ‘altercation’ with William

According to the publication, Harry says in his book: “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

Read more: King Charles’ ‘heartbreaking plea to Harry and William about his final years’ amid ‘feud’

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born.

He adds that he was left with “scrapes and bruises” from the alleged incident.

A rep for Kensington Palace had ‘no comment’ when approached by ED!.

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.

What do you think of the claims? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.