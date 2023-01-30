Paul Burrell has revealed he’s been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional Lorraine interview.

Paul, who was Princess Diana‘s butler, appeared on Monday’s show to reveal his diagnosis to help others.

He explained that he’s undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Former royal butler Paul opened up about his cancer diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell on cancer diagnosis

Paul, 64, insisted he will “get through this” as he opened up about his diagnosis with Lorraine Kelly.

He said: “I was wrapping Christmas presents, wondering ‘am I going to do this next year? Am I going to be here?’

“I had to tell my boys, and they said to me, ‘Dad we need to see you more.'”

Paul also revealed he’s “tired” from “hormone therapy” which is “robbing me of my testosterone so my beard isn’t growing as it should”.

Paul opened up about his treatment for cancer on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine today

Meanwhile, he went on to say that he underwent a “full MOT” on his body before his diagnosis.

He said: “Out of that came a surprisingly high PSA test. I had no idea what a PSA test was. It’s a chemical that’s released by your prostate gland.”

Paul explained that his GP sent him for an MRI scan, where the cancer was found.

I was wrapping Christmas presents, wondering ‘will I be here next Christmas?’

During the Lorraine appearance, Paul also hit out at Prince Harry following the release of his memoir Spare.

Paul took issue with Harry referring to him as “Mummy’s butler” and “the butler” in his book.

Talking to Lorraine, Paul said that he believes Harry has “lost the plot”.

Viewers rallied around Paul on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, viewers offered their support to Paul on Twitter.

One person said: “Omg, I have tears in my eyes filling up listening and watching Paul Burrell talking for the first time of his cancer diagnosis. You can see his own tears.”

In addition, another wrote: “@PaulBurrell_RVM what a wonderful interview today on Lorraine. My heart went out to you.”

A third tweeted: “Paul, you fight this cancer as much as you can! Always loved you in I’m A Celeb!”

