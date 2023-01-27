Paul Burrell admits ‘upset’ over Prince Harry’s remark about him: ‘It annoyed me intensely’

Paul Burrell was left “upset” over the way Prince Harry referred to him in his tell-all book, Spare.

Paul, who was Princess Diana‘s butler from 1987 up until her death in 1997 – said he felt “intensely annoyed” at being referred to as ‘mummy’s butler’ by Harry in the book.

Harry briefly spoke about Paul in his memoir, saying the royal butler made his “blood boil” when he released a book about his mother.

Paul Burrell has admitted ‘upset’ over Harry’s book (Credit: ITV/Lorraine)

Prince Harry and Paul Burrell

Harry wrote in his book: “Mummy’s former butler had penned a tell-all which actually told nothing. It was merely one man’s self-justifying, self-centering version of events.

“He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil.”

Now, Paul has hit out at Harry’s comments saying the Duke of Sussex had never referred to him as “the butler”.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul said: “There was something else which annoyed me intensely, I was really upset, really upset the fact that he referred to me as ‘the butler’, ‘mummy’s butler’.

Prince Harry referred to Paul in his memoir (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

What did Paul say?

“Well mummy’s butler was called Paul, Harry and you knew me, all your life you’ve known me as Paul.

“He had never known me as ‘the butler’ so why suddenly has there been a shift only recently, a shift to being called the butler?

“Suddenly I’m sort of being dismissed by this petulant prince as irrelevant because he says my tell-all book told nothing.

“The circumstances in which I wrote my book are very different from Harry, his privileged world and privileged life and him not having suffered at the hands of a judicial system and the media in the same way I did.”

Paul was Diana’s butler and close friend up until her death (Credit: ITV/Lorraine)

Paul continued: “I nearly lost everything when I was taken to the high court.

He had never known me as ‘the butler’ so why suddenly has there been a shift only recently.

“My book came from a place of needing to provide for my family.”

Paul then slammed Harry for swapping “royalty for celebrity”.

He said: “I wouldn’t worry about the media if he came back here.

“I’d worry about the people on the street because they have a say also.

“I’ve always said that the monarchy and our royal family have a very privileged life.

“And live in a very privileged way where anything is at their disposal.

“The price they pay for that is public service.”

