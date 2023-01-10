Prince Harry details Paul Burrell ‘betrayal’ as he launches scathing attack on Princess Diana’s butler

Prince Harry has hit out at Paul Burrell detailing his “betrayal” as he launched an attack on the former butler to Princess Diana.

The Duke Of Sussex said that the former butler made his “blood boil” when he released a book about his mother – shortly after her death.

Prince Harry hits out at Paul Burrell

Harry’s explosive memoir Spare hit the shelves today (January 10) and the 38-year-old does not hold back within its 416 pages.

In the tell-all book, Harry also shared his thoughts on his late mother Princess Diana’s former butler Paul.

No stranger to airing his thoughts, Harry hit out at 64-year-old Paul, reportedly claiming he was “milking” Diana’s death for money.

Paul, who originally served as a footman for the Queen, penned his own tell-all book A Royal Duty in 2003 – which made several alleged revelations about Diana.

What did Prince Harry say about Paul Burrell?

In his memoir, Harry explains how he became aware of Paul’s book when he was aged 19 and was working as an unpaid farmhand in Australia.

He adds how Buckingham Palace had sent him a package which was full of memos from the Palace communications team about “a delicate matter”.

He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil.

“Mummy’s former butler had penned a tell-all which actually told nothing. It was merely one man’s self-justifying, self-centering version of events,” Prince Harry writes.

“My mother once called this butler a dear friend, trusted him implicitly. We did too. Now this.

“He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil.”

The dad-of-two also reveals that he wanted to “confront” Paul and fly home. However his father and brother, Charles and William ultimately talked him out of it.

Paul published a book in 2003 following the death of Princess Diana (Credit: ITV)

Harry was supposed to have a meeting with Paul

When the book was first published in 2003, a statement issued by the brothers accused Paul of committing a “cold and overt betrayal”.

But Harry has since claimed he had “nothing to do with the drafting” of the statement, adding that he would have “gone much further”.

Following the release of Paul’s book, he and Harry were expected to meet up and clear the air. But it never happened.

Harry writes in his memoir that he “anxiously” waited for their meeting, adding he “presumed” the palace had “quashed it.”

“I thought of that man as the one errant steer that got away that summer,” Harry reportedly says.

