Patrick Vieira is the latest football star to become an ITV pundit for Euro 2020.

The network has a range of sporting professionals helping with its coverage of the tournament, including footballer Patrick Vieira.

But where do you recognise him from?

Who is ITV’s Euro 2020 presenter Patrick Vieira?

Patrick was born on June 23, 1976.

He is a French professional football coach and former international player.

He is considered by many to be one of the greatest players of his generation.

Patrick is married to his wife, Cheryl.

His career began in 1994, and during his debut season he quickly became sought after.

In 1996, he joined Arsenal in the UK for a fee of £3.5 million.

He was named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year for six consecutive years from 1999 to 2004.

Patrick retired from international competition in 2010.

Following retirement, he quickly transitioned into coaching.

He was hired to manage Ligue 1 club Nice in 2018. However, but he was fired in 2020 after a series of losses.

He has become famous for his tough-love style of coaching.

In 2018, he famously told his team during half-time of a match: “We had a catastrophic first half in every capacity. If I could, I would substitute you all apart from three of you. I don’t give a [bleep] about the score.”

Thanks to his successful career on and off the pitch, Patrick is believed to be worth around £26 million.

What else has Patrick done?

Patrick has previously featured heavily in the FIFA video game series.

He featured on the cover of the game in 2005.

The footballer has also previously enjoyed a deal with clothing company Nike.

He has since made his transition into being a pundit, and made his first appearance for ITV at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Patrick will also now be part of ITV’s Euro 2020 coverage as England attempts to bring the trophy home.

Why is it called Euro 2020 and not Euro 2021?

Originally, Euro 2020 was supposed to take part last year. However, it was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

After long delays, sporting events can now take place under the latest government guidelines.

As a result, the competition is still happening using the same name.