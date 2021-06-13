Roy Keane is among the legion of commentators keeping us informed throughout the Euros 2021 tournament but what is there to know about him?

Here’s everything you need to know about the former Manchester United star.

Roy Keane is a pundit for the delayed Euro 2020 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who is Roy Keane?

Roy, 49, is an Irish football manager and former professional player.

He is the joint most successful Irish footballer of all time, having won 19 major trophies.

Known as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Roy enjoyed a successful career at Manchester United.

He stayed at the club, which was managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, for 12 years.

Roy has also played for the likes of Nottingham Forest and Celtic.

Furthermore, the footballer represented the Republic of Ireland for over 14 years.

Roy has enjoyed a successful career in football (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Roy announced his retirement from professional football in June 2006 following medical advice.

Following his retirement, the star went on to become the manager for Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, he acted as an assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Euro 2020: What controversies has he been involved in?

Despite his success, Roy’s career has also been heavily rocked by scandal.

One of his most controversial moments was a tackle on Norwegian player Alfe-Inge Håland.

In his autobiography, he admitted that the tackle was an act of revenge due to a past incident.

Roy is happily married to wife Theresa Doyle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, he also had an infamous fallout with Mick McCarthy before the 2002 World Cup.

Roy was sensationally sent home as he wasn’t happy with the Irish team’s set-up ahead of the tournament.

Despite losing one of their key players, Ireland made it out of the group stages.

Is Roy Keane married? Does he have children?

Yes, Roy is happily married to wife Theresa Doyle.

The couple, who met in 1992, have been together for 20 years.

Speaking of his wife, he previously told The Sunday Times: “I don’t really mention her in public, but in fairness to her, she has been a rock in my life.

“Just brilliant. She reads me better than I read myself.

“I wouldn’t say Theresa likes every part of the package. She knows I haven’t got a halo over my head. Actually, that’s what she likes about me. She also knows I am not the nastiest person in the world.”

During their marriage, Roy and Theresa have welcomed five children, Shannon, Caragh, Aidan, Leah and Alanna.

The footballer has since become a granddad.

Last year, Roy shocked fans after setting up an Instagram page with rare photos of his family.

Posing with his granddaughter in one, he wrote: “My granddaughter idolises me. I told her to join the queue.”

