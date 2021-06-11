ITV has confirmed the pundit line-up for its Euros 2021 coverage.

The tournament was supposed to happen last summer but was suspended until June 11.

The final will now take place on July 11, a year after it was initially planned.

In the UK, coverage of the event will be split between BBC and ITV.

Here’s a list of all the famous faces you’ll be seeing on ITV over the next four weeks.

Gary Neville will appear on ITV (Credit: Splash)

Gary Neville

Footy legend Gary Neville is an English football pundit, coach and former player who is a co-owner of team Salford City.

He’s become a big name on TV and earns around 1 million a year with Sky alone to lend his expertise to their commentary.

He retired from the game in 2011.

Roy previously confessed he dislikes being a pundit (Credit: ITV)

Roy Keane

Retired star Roy is the joint most successful Irish footballer of all time, having won a massive 19 major trophies in his club career.

He’s since gone on to enjoy a career as a pundit, despite initially declaring he would never do it.

In 2008, he said: “I’ve done it once for Sky. Never again. I’d rather go to the dentist. You’re sitting there with people like Richard Keys and they’re trying to sell something that’s not there.

“Any time I watch a game on television I have to turn the commentators off.”

The ex-footballer has become a household name in recent years (Credit: Splash)

Ian Wright

Ian played for England during his time on the pitch, and shortly after his retirement was awarded an MBE.

He’s since gone on to enjoy a prolific media career and even appeared in the ITV series I’m A Celebrity.

Ashley Cole is famous on and off the pitch (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Cole

Former player Ashley is famous for his antics both on and off the pitch.

A very talented player, Ashley also hit headlines when his high profile relationship with pop star Cheryl Cole ended in 2010.

The star will share her expertise (Credit: YouTube)

Emma Hayes

Emma Hayes is a professional football manager who has enjoyed a successful career both at home and across the pond.

The sports star, 44, currently coaches Chelsea F.C. Women, where she’s been since 2012.

This year’s line-up features an array of women (Credit: YouTube/Channel 4)

Eni Aluko

Eni, 34, retired from playing on the pitch last year.

She quit to begin a role as sporting director at Aston Villa Women.

However, in May she quit to start a new position in US Women’s Soccer.

Nadia will help guide viewers through the tournament (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Nadim

The women’s footy star Nadia was born on January 2, 1988, in Afghanistan.

In 2000, her father was executed by the Taliban.

As a result, her family fled to Denmark where she began playing football where she carved out a successful international career.

Read more: Graham Souness – all you could possibly need to know about the Euros 2021 ITV pundit

Graeme has joined the ITV team (Credit: ITV)

Graeme Souness

The footballer, 68, is a Scottish former player and manager who enjoyed a wildly successful career on and off the pitch.

He was captain of Liverpool, Rangers and of the Scottish national team during the height of his career.

Graeme also endured a tough journey, undergoing heart surgery at just 38.

Read more: How many times was Euros 2021 pundit Lee Dixon capped for England?

Rob will be on TV screens during the tournament (Credit: YouTube)

Robert Earnshaw

Rob, 40, represented Wales 59 times between 2002 and 2012.

He scored 16 times for his country and is the only player ever to score a hattrick in the Premier League.

For me being a striker, I’m excited about goals,” he told ITV.

“I want to see as many goals as possible, I want to see exciting football, and I want to be entertained. I think we could see a real exhibition of football.”

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon will be lining up for ITV (Credit: Peter Manning / SplashNews.com)

Lee Dixon

Lee, 57, has appeared as a pundit for the likes of Match of the Day and NBC Sports since hanging up his boots in 2002. The former Arsenal right-back signed up for ITV Sport back in 2012.

Alongside his glittering club career which saw him win four league championships and three FA Cups, Lee also turned out for England 22 times himself.

Mark Pougatch

He did excellently on The Chase! (Credit: The Chase YouTube)

Mark, 53, is the Chief Sport Presenter for ITV Sport. He took over from Adrian Chiles as the broadcaster’s sports anchor in 2015.

Away from football, he shares three children with wife Lady Victoria Scott, the younger daughter of the 5th Earl of Eldon.

Mark was also part of a winning team of celebs who competed on The Chase… and won £120,000 for charity!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Jaswal (@seemajaswal)

Seema Jaswal

Seema may be most recognisable to sports fans as the host of the BBC’s snooker coverage. But Seema, 36, is also known for hosting motorsport for Channel 4 and CBBC’s Sportsround.

She was also part of ITV’s 2018 World Cup coverage and also spent a couple of years on The Wright Stuff alongside Matthew Wright.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Matterface (@sammatterface)

Sam Matterface

It was announced last July that Sam, 43, would be taking over from Clive Tyldesley as ITV’s lead commentator. Previously, he hit the headlines in 2018 after stepping in as the new voice of Dancing On Ice.

However, DOI was not Sam’s first taste of the limelight. As well as working in radio, Sam also appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2006. Unfortunately, he only won £99 from the Banker in the end.

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend has scored three times for England himself (Credit: BT Sport YouTube)

Andros Townsend

Andros, 29, moved to Crystal Palace five years ago after high-profile stays at Tottenham and Newcastle.

He has thirteen England caps to his name – and has scored three time for the Three Lions – himself. However, Andros is not part of Gareth Southgate’s squad this summer.

His last appearance in an England shirt came in November 2016 against Spain.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What do you think of the ITV Euros pundits line-up? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.