Ian Wright needs no introduction – you’ve definitely seen him on your screens discussing football match tactics. But did you know about his bid for music stardom?

There’s a whole lot more to Wrighty than the beautiful game. Read on to learn all about his incredible life.

Ex-footballer Ian has fast become a household name (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What are Ian Wright’s footballing highlights?

Ian Wright was born in Woolwich in 1963.

Despite going on to have an amazing career in football which saw him play for top clubs, the much-loved TV personality started playing pro relatively late compared to most players.

Ian had a difficult start to life that was worlds away from his current lifestyle.

He grew up in a deprived home, had an abusive stepfather, and even quit football to become a labourer just before he got his big break.

His luck changed when he was spotted by a Crystal Palace scout. Ian then signed a contract with the renowned club just days shy of his 22nd birthday.

The rest, as they say, is history: the footballer went on to represent premier league clubs Arsenal and West Ham, and has 33 England match appearances to his name.

Ian is presently Arsenal’s second-highest goal scorer. He retired from the game in 2000, and was awarded an MBE for his services to football shortly after.

What did Ian Wright do after retiring from playing sport?

Ian Wright hasn’t stopped after calling it quits with his playing career. The now 57-year-old has become a household personality, with various football-related radio shows and pundit appearances under his belt.

The one he’s known for best is Match of the Day alongside fellow game veterans Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

Ian Wright is a regular addition on Match of the Day with fellow pundits Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer (Credit: BBC)

He’s been successful away from the game too. Ian’s written two autobiographies in his time, and is adding another title to his name with the release of children’s novel Striking Out, released later this year.

He’s also sampled life in the jungle during an explosive series of I’m A Celebrity back in 2019, where he was the fifth person to be voted off.

The 57-year-old had a clash or two during his tenure in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Ian also had a (brief) music career? Ian’s 1993 single, Do the Right Thing, came in at #43 in the UK Singles Chart.

Ian Wright on the Euros 2021

So what does Ian have to say about the recently-announced England squad’s chances of bringing a trophy home this summer?

“I’m gassed,” he announced on his podcast Wrighty’s House.

“When you look at the depth of what we’ve got going on up front and on the bench from an attacking point of view, we could win it.”

“I’m not afraid to say that. With the ability we’ve got, we’ve got the players that will frighten teams.”

What is Ian Wright’s net worth?

Ian’s been in the public eye for decades, and has amassed a wealth that certainly reflects the hard work – he was worth £15 million as of early 2021.

It’s thought his current career as a football pundit earns him over £200,000 a year alone. There are also the endorsements to consider, with Ian having partnered up with Nike, Adidas, Gilette and Barclays through the years.

Who is Ian’s Wright’s wife?

Ian is currently married to Nancy Hallam. They tied the knot in 2011, and share daughters Lola, 12, and nine-year-old Roxanne.

Ian with his wife of 10 years, Nancy Hallam (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

Ian has previously recounted the ‘mugging off’ he received when he first met Nancy.

“My missus didn’t know anything about football. I met her in the pub The Cow in Notting Hill.

“I’m not joking, it was the biggest kind of mugging off in respect of meeting someone,” he amusingly told his fellow campmates during his I’m A Celeb! stint.

Ian has six other children with previous partners: Shaun, Bradley, Brett, Stacey, Bobby-Lee and Coco. His eldest has followed firmly in his footsteps.

Shaun grew up to play for Manchester City and Chelsea, and even represented the country as a member of the England squad.

