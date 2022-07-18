She’s one of our favourite past Strictly judges but when Darcey Bussell appeared on Lorraine earlier today (July 18) we had to do a double take!

The ballerina appeared on the ITV daytime show to discuss her latest project.

However, Darcey stunned viewers when she debuted her brand-new locks.

Strictly’s Darcey Bussell appeared on Lorraine on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Ex-Strictly judge Darcey Bussell debuts new hair

The star embraced her grey roots and rocked a longer hairstyle that she had styled into beachy waves.

Read more: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas admits she was ‘barely eating’ to look good next to Darcey Bussell

Darcey looked like a brand-new woman as a result and a far cry from her formal up-do when she was one of the past judges on Strictly.

She paired the new looks with a bright red dress.

Darcey’s new series starts tomorrow (July 19) on More4.

Each episode will see the star visit a different region of the country.

Darcey Bussell transformed her usual look (Credit: BBC)

Darcey Bussell on her new royal TV series

In each of the locations, she will partake in Her Majesty’s favourite pastimes, including hiking in the Scottish Highlands and horse racing at Ascot.

“We went to beautiful Braemar, where the Highland Games are held, which was a real highlight,” said Darcey.

“Although we weren’t there while the Games were on, you could sense this is a very treasured tradition and you felt the excitement of those who organise it and take part.

“I really loved my time there. I went fly-fishing and did a bit of Scottish dancing, too!”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Darcey has met the Queen previously. Her Majesty awarded her a Damehood at Buckingham Palace, a day which the dancer remembers fondly.

We didn’t know that the Queen was actually going to be presiding.

She said previously: “Gosh, I remember nearly being late, which was a bit terrifying because they’d closed off The Mall, so I had to walk further than I wanted to in very high heels!

“The whole build-up was really exciting because both my daughters were able to come.

“We knew we were going to go into the Throne Room, but we didn’t know that the Queen was actually going to be presiding,” added the star.

So what did you think of Darcey’s hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.