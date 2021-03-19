Paddy McGuinness wife is now almost as famous as he is. The power couple are both celebrities in their own right and are frequently on British television.

In fact, Paddy McGuinness is back on our screens tonight, March 19, as one of the hosts for Red Nose Day 2021.

As we gear up for the comedy special, we take a look at Paddy’s career as a top British comedian and his family life…

When did Paddy McGuinness first become famous?

Paddy is a comedian, actor and television presenter who has Peter Kay to thank for his breakthrough roles.

The pair both, 46, have been friends since their school days, and Peter invited Paddy to work on several of his major projects.

This included the likes of Phoenix Nights, That Peter Kay Thing and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.

Paddy McGuinness is a household name in the UK (Credit: SplashNews)

From then on his career has been onwards and upwards.

He hosted popular ITV show Take Me Out from 2010 to 2019.

And since 2019 he’s served as one of the main presenters of Top Gear.

What has Paddy McGuinness said about Peter Kay?

Paddy and Peter remain close friends.

Peter has kept out of the limelight since December 2017, citing ‘unforeseen family circumstances.’

Paddy has not commented on the cause of Peter’s seeming early retirement.

However, last year he said he would be relying on Peter to help him write his upcoming autobiography.



He told The Mirror: “Twenty or so years ago I was having so much fun that I really can’t remember much about it.

“Hopefully this way it will jog my memory.”

Who is Paddy McGuinness married to?

Paddy McGuinness with his beautiful wife Christine McGuinness (Credit: SplashNews)

Paddy McGuinness wife is Christine McGuinness. She is a former beauty queen and regularly appears on The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Christine, 32, also appears on television from time to time as an advocate for autism.

And she’s a bit of a social media siren, with her sultry posts earning her over half a million Instagram followers.

How many children do they have?

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine have three children.

They share: twins Leo and Penelope, 7, and Felicity, 5.

Are Paddy and Christine’s children autistic?

Leo and Penelope were diagnosed with autism when they were three-years-old.

In 2019, Paddy and Christine said daughter Felicity was also showing signs of autism.

Whereas in 2020 Christine confirmed all three of their children are autistic.

Speaking on Loose Women, she explained: “The first time around with the twins, it was a shock, we were heartbroken, we didn’t know anything about autism.

“We were heartbroken. All we knew was that our children had a lifelong condition with no cure. Now, knowledge is power.”

Sir Lenny Henry with this year’s hosts (Credit: BBC)

When is Paddy on Red Nose Day?

Paddy is hosting this year’s Red Nose Day along with Alesha Dixon, Davina McCall, David Tennant and Sir Lenny Henry.

This year’s show kicks off at 7pm on BBC One.

