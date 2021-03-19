BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has apologised after reportedly being “warned” over an incident involving Robert Jenrick’s Union Jack flag.

Earlier this week (March 18), Naga and co-host Charlie Stayt came under fire from viewers following an interview with the Housing Secretary.

Charlie quipped about Jenrick’s huge Union Jack flag that was positioned in the back of the picture, saying: “I think your flag is not up to standard size government interview measurements.”

Naga then covered her mouth and giggled.

Now, the presenter has apologised for liking tweets about the incident.

BBC Breakfast: What did Naga Munchetty say?

The tweets appeared to reference their interview and the flag.

However, she explained the comments did not reflect the views of herself or the broadcaster.

She wrote: “I ‘liked’ tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning.

This do not represent the views of me or the BBC – I apologise for any offence taken

“I have since removed these ‘likes’. This do not represent the views of me or the BBC.

“I apologise for any offence taken. Naga.”

It comes after reports suggested the TV star was handed a warning by bosses.

The Sun claims: “Naga has been reminded of her responsibilities in relation to her liking some tweets about the comment.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the BBC told ED!: “It was a light-hearted, off the cuff comment. No offence was intended.”

Despite Naga’s apology, some fans were still disappointed.

How did fans react?

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Too late you’ve displayed your true feelings for our Queen & Country for all to see.”

In addition, a second shared: “You’re only sorry because you got caught out, not fooling anyone tbh.”

A third added: “Too late. You have offended us all whilst disrespecting HM The Queen.”

However, others believed Naga and Charlie were simply having fun.

One said: “The end of that interview was brilliant Naga, yours and Charlie’s comments definitely represent the views of many in this country, the flag flying is getting truly ridiculous! Don’t let them silence you… it was in no way offensive.”

A second added: “I didn’t find it offensive. I’m sorry that you’re not allowed to have free thoughts and a sense of humour on the subject.”

In addition, a third wrote: “You are a brilliant host and most people of reasonable mind do not mind a bit of humour.”

Furthermore, a fourth commented: “I am very sad you had to post this. I think you should be able to like whatever you like, especially over something as silly as this.”

What happened on BBC Breakfast?

Meanwhile, during yesterday’s show, Jenrick appeared to discuss the vaccination programme.

However, it appears all Charlie was concerned with was what was behind the MP during the video call.

Later on, he quipped about Jenrick’s huge Union Jack flag that was positioned in the shot.

In addition, Naga noted: “There’s always a flag.”

Furthermore, she joked: “And a picture of the Queen there too, in the Westminster office I presume.”

