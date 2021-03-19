Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will continue on ITV, the presenter has confirmed.

The future of the chat show was unknown after the controversial host, 55, dramatically quit Good Morning Britain last week.

However, Piers assured fans he is filming new episodes with the broadcaster on Twitter last night (March 18).

Piers Morgan has confirmed there will be new episodes of Life Stories (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: What did the host say?

It came after a follower pleaded with Piers not to leave the show.

They wrote: “Great show. Don’t leave #LifeStories Piers!”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Piers, who added: “Thanks Andrew – don’t worry, I’m filming some more soon.”

Naturally, the post left most fans thrilled.

Replying to the host, one said: “Great show. This programme shows you have a heart. You still ask the questions we all want the answers to, without it sounding offensive.”

In addition, a second wrote: “In a different league to all other interviewers. Fantastic.”

ED! has approached ITV for comment.

Thanks Andrew – don’t worry, I’m filming some more soon. 👍 https://t.co/2GZsE8FE9e — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 18, 2021

Who has appeared on Life Stories?

The popular chat show first aired back in 2009.

Recorded in front of a studio audience, each episode is devoted to one celebrity guest.

Gemma Collins, Trisha Goddard, Chris Eubank and Rupert Everett were among the guests on the show’s recent series.

Meanwhile, last night (March 18), Piers sat down with Coleen Nolan for an honest chat.

During the final episode of the series, the Loose Women star opened up about her sisters’ cancer struggles, their abusive father and losing their mum to Alzheimer’s.

Speaking about her mum’s Alzheimer’s battle, Coleen said: “We used to go and visit her every single day and I used to dread it, I’ll be honest.

Piers joined the ITV show in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

“She hadn’t spoken to us, hadn’t recognised, but sometimes she had a glimmer.

“And I lay on the bed with her one time, and I just lay down on the bed and she just looked at me and opened her eyes and she went, ‘I love you’ and then she was gone again.”

Since then, viewers have praised Coleen for opening up.

Despite his success with Life Stories, the host will no longer appear on GMB after ruling out a return.

He also received 57,121 Ofcom complaints following his rant about Meghan Markle on the show.

According to the regulator, the figure was the highest it had ever seen.

