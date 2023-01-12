Amanda Owen smiles on her Ravendale farm with daughter Nancy
Our Yorkshire Farm: Amanda Owen hits back over accusations of animal cruelty

She defended her daughters in a social media post

By Réiltín Doherty

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has spoken out against social media critics who have accused her of “animal cruelty”.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess shared photos of her daughters playing with a Shetland pony on the farm in Ravensdale.

But one social media user criticised Amanda and accused her of hurting the animal.

Amanda Owen holds daughter Nancy in Our Yorkshire Farm
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen spoke out against critics who accused her daughter of sitting on a pony as ‘cruel’ (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen has been forced to speak out against a social media critic after she posted images of her daughters playing with a Shetland pony on their farm.

She shared the photos with the caption: “Hands on. Morning, noon & night.

“They are very enthusiastic about being out & about around the animals after hours.”

But one critic – in a now-deleted tweet – accused Amanda of being “cruel” by having her daughter, Clemmie, sit on the Shetland pony.

Amanda hit out against the Twitter used and replied: “She is as light as a feather with long legs.

“He has no tack, is in a stable and he is a Shetland pony, known for being strong little workhorses.”

She also made it clear that she is happy to see her daughters engage with the animals on the farm.

Amanda added: “I am very happy to see them playing with a small pony, hugging, grooming and sitting on him.”

Other fans defended Amanda, saying: “Being around their animals is an excellent way of unwinding after their school day. It’s excellent for everyone of all ages.”

A second fan added: “Your girls all have very caring natures which is evident in these photos.

“That’s a wonderful trait to have in all walks of life.”

Amanda and Clive Owen with their children Annas, Violet, Edith, Raven, Clemmy, Nancy, Reuben, Miles, and Sidney outside on Ravenseat Farm
Amanda and her nine children have braved tough weather this winter (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda says she has had ‘little in the way of respite’

Amanda Owen later took to social media to share an update on the “horrid” weather she’s been facing on the farm lately.

Sharing a photo of one of the farm’s cats on top of a Jeep, she wrote: “There’s been little in the way of respite weather wise.

“It’s been raining cats & dogs.”

Fans shared their support for Amanda and her family against the tough weather.

An Our Yorkshire Farm fan replied: “The weather has been awful..I hope everyone is okay!”

