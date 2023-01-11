Our Yorkshire Farm fans issue warning to Amanda Owen as she shares ‘horrid’ post

Our Yorkshire Farm fans issued their warnings to Amanda Owen after she shared a “horrid” Twitter post.

Amanda is no stranger to the worst of terrible weather and Our Yorkshire Farm fans have seen Amanda and ex-husband Clive battle the elements on their farm many times!

But fans are hoping Amanda and the family stay safe and warm during the worst of this winter weather!

Here’s what fans had to say after Amanda Owen’s post…

Our Yorkshire Farm fans issue warning to Amanda Owen

Shepherdess Amanda shared a photo on Twitter from her farm in Ravenseat, Yorkshire.

The caption read: “Blooming weather. It’s hardly fit to turn out!”

She accompanied the post with two photos of her daughter with one of their horses who was staying in the stable during the rough weather.

You could tell the farm had battled a lot of rainfall as the farm looked soaked!

Amanda also shared that the weather had been rough on her Instagram earlier this week.

She wrote: “The rain has been relentless, would be easy to get dispirited getting constantly soaked but it’s impossible with this chirpy crew.”

One fan said: “It’s horrid Amanda. Looking forward to spring lovely lady.”

Blooming weather. It’s hardly fit to turn out!

Another fan expressed their concern, adding: “Hope you don’t have floods!”

A third said: “Don’t envy you. Stay warm.”

Another warned: “Get wrapped up well.”

Hopefully, the rain will ease up for Amanda and her family on the farm.

Our Yorkshire Farm news

Amanda and Clive announced they had split after 22 years of marriage last year.

At the time, Channel 5 said it was still committed to the Owen family, and released Our Yorkshire Farm: Clive and Reuben back in December.

It focused on Clive Owen and their eldest son Reuben’s new business venture.

While Channel 5 hasn’t announced any new shows with Amanda yet, they have promised that they are in the works.

Daniel Pearl, Channel 5’s factual boss spoke to the Mirror last year and promised that he “hopes to announce new projects with Amanda very soon”.

