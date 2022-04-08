Open House: The Great Sex Experiment debuted on Channel 4 last week.

The shocking new series focuses on couples and singletons coming together to open up their relationships and test out polyamory.

But who is the show’s specialist relationship therapist Dr Lori Beth Bisbey?

Dr Lori Beth Bisbey made her debut on Open House: The Great Sex Experiment last week (Credit: Channel 4)

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment: Who is Dr Lori Beth Bisbey?

Over the course of the series, Dr Lori Beth is on hand to help the contestants throughout their journey.

Starring alongside the couples in a luxury villa-style rural mansion, the expert hosts regular session with the pairings, where they open up about the problems in their relationships.

And she’s certainly qualified to do so!

Speaking on her website, Lori Beth said: “As an Accredited Advanced GSRD (gender, sex, relationship diversity) Therapist (Pink Therapy), sex & intimacy coach, and registered psychologist, I’m here to help you explore and express your authentic intimate self.

“Looking for a safe space to explore and express sexuality, gender, hidden desires, relationship choices, past trauma?

“Since 1987, I have been helping people explore sex and intimacy, recreate healthy sexual identities following trauma, explore, create and maintain consensually non-monogamous relationships.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Lori Beth Bisbey (@drbisbey)

Lori Beth went on to highlight the importance of bringing conversations about sex “out of the shadows and into the light of day”.

She added: “I also focus on highlighting and teaching the skills needed to maximize joy.

“Everyone has the right to be authentic, explore and experiment with what arouses, excites and frees them.”

Open House viewers praise Dr Lori Beth

People who found themselves tuned in last week quickly took to Instagram to share their thoughts on Lori Beth.

Praising the expert, one wrote: “You were (and are) fabulous, GREAT job.”

Another posted: “That’s our girl!”

Dr Lori Beth guides the couples on their journey (Credit: Channel 4)

In addition, a third said: “The best sex therapist around!”

On Twitter, a fourth added: “Dr Lori is a mischief maker lol #OpenHouse.”

Meanwhile, Lori Beth hasn’t been afraid to speak out over the lack of “representation” on the programme.

Dr Lori Beth calls for more ‘representation’ on Open House

It came after a viewer took to social media to comment on the show’s line-up.

Following a post from the expert, the user said: “Pretty disappointing that all the participants are so young and slim. Why did you choose them?”

However, Lori Beth hit back: “I didn’t choose the participants. That is the makers of the programme. (Though for the record, I am not young and slim – and other participants aren’t all slim – plus some are older than you think).

Dr Lori is a mischief maker Loool #OpenHouse — 𝑩𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒐 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒌 (@sade_iam) April 1, 2022

“I would love to see more representation and diversity next time round.”

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment continues at 10pm on Friday, 8th April on Channel 4.

