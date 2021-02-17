Olivia Newton-John and her daughter were on The One Show this week and trolls turned out in droves to criticise Chloe’s appearance.

The Grease star, 72, and Chloe Rose Lattanzi, 35, featured on the BBC chat show on Tuesday (February 16) evening to speak with hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe were on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

What did trolls say about Olivia Newton-John and her daughter?

As the duo appeared via video link, trolls took to social media in droves to mock Chloe’s appearance.

However, others rushed to defend her to tweet how “beautiful” she looked.

Some people criticised her appearance, while others said they thought she was beautiful (Credit: BBC)

One said: “Olivia Newton John definitely looks better than her daughter… #TheOneShow.”

A second asked: “Why does Olivia’s daughter look so fake! #TheOneShow.”

Read more: Matt Baker lands reality series with family a year after quitting The One Show

A third wrote: “Olivia Newton John’s daughter doesn’t have the charm of her mother #TheOneShow.”

A fourth likened her to late rocker Pete Burns.

A fifth said: “#theoneshow love Olivia Newton John but she would be better singing the song by herself #justsaying #seriously.”

A lot of people here projecting loudly, being judgmental about her looks.

However, another replied: “I get where you’re coming from but I think she really wanted the chance to do something with her daughter.”

Someone else said: “#TheOneShow Olivia Newton Johns daughter is so beautiful.”

Another defender tweeted: “A lot of people here projecting loudly, being judgmental about her looks. #TheOneShow.”

Olivia Newton John definitely looks better than her daughter…#TheOneShow — J@no$ (@mrBishBash) February 16, 2021

Why does Olivia's daughter look so fake!#TheOneShow — Andi5008 (@Andi000211) February 16, 2021

Olivia Newton John’s daughter doesn’t have the charm of her mother #TheOneShow — Cupie Doll (@cupie_doll) February 16, 2021

I get where your coming from but I think she really wanted the chance to do something with her daughter — ᴊᴏʜɴ ᴅᴜꜰꜰʏ (@JohnJamesDuffy) February 16, 2021

A lot of ppl here projecting loudly, being judgemental about her looks. #TheOneShow — Lewis #BlackLivesMatter Jones | Wear A Mask (@L_A_D_J) February 16, 2021

Chloe’s early memories of Grease

Asked about when she first saw the film Grease, Chloe said: “I don’t remember the first time I saw it.

“But I remember when my mum would go for work away to travel, I would put the tape on replay and sleep to it so I could hear her voice constantly.”

The duo have recorded a duet, Window In The Wall (Credit: BBC)

Read more: The One Show frustrates BBC viewers as reporter Owain Wyn Evans wears mask as ‘chin sling’

Host Alex Jones said: “Imagine having Sandy as your mother! It’s a dream come true.”

The programme also showed viewers Olivia and Chloe’s duet, a song called Window In The Wall.

Imagine having Sandy as your mum! 😎@olivianj’s daughter @ChloeLattanzi tells us what she remembers of watching her mum in Grease as a kid 🎶 Watch more 👉 https://t.co/uWb4RMwUnz #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/BWqts8ZGMu — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 16, 2021

What did you think of the chat with Olivia Newton-John and her daughter? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.