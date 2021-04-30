Viewpoint: Noel Clarke co-star Alexandra Roach issues statement following ITV show’s axe

Viewpoint has been pulled from ITV following allegations star Noel Clarke is a sexual predator and now co-star Alexandra Roach has spoken out.

The Welsh actress – who plays Zoe in the five-part crime thriller – posted a strongly worded message on social media.

She wrote: “I see you. I hear you. I believe you. Thank you to the women for your incredible bravery in coming forward and helping to put a stop to this kind of behaviour in our industry.

“If I could stop working with sexual predators… that would be great.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Ashley Walters, who stars alongside Noel Clarke in Bulletproof, broke his silence following the string of allegations against his friend.

The Viewpoint actor has been accused of misconduct – including verbal abuse, bullying and sexual harassment – by 20 women.

Taking to Twitter, Ashley admitted he is “deeply saddened” by the claims – which Noel denies.

Noel Clarke has been accused of sexual misconduct (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ashley Walters say about Noel Clarke?

In a statement, 38-year-old Ashley wrote: “My thoughts are with the women who have come forward and told their awful stories.

“I’m in shock and deeply saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels.

“I could never condone behaviour of this nature neither in nor out of the workplace, and whilst Noel has been a friend and colleague for several years, I cannot stand by and ignore these allegations.

“Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying have no place in our industry.”

I’m in shock and deeply saddened.

Furthermore, he said: “Every woman has the right to a safe workplace and moving forward I pledge my dedication to this.”

It comes after Sky halted production on season four of Bulletproof.

BAFTA has also stripped the actor and director of his recent award.

Kidulthood star addresses claims

Meanwhile, Jaime Winstone also chose to speak out against her former co-star.

Jaime and Noel previously worked together on 2006 movie Kidulthood.

Seemingly addressing the claims, she shared a shot of the Time’s Up logo to her Instagram profile.

Alongside the post, Jaime penned: “When you’re late to the party but you’ve been on the list for 15 years.”

Noel and Ashley previously worked together on Sky’s Bulletproof (Credit: Sky/YouTube)

What are the claims against Noel Clarke?

The Guardian claimed that 20 women have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping and sexually inappropriate behaviour on set.

He’s also accused of professional misconduct, taking and sharing explicit pictures and videos without consent and bullying.

Noel has denied the accusations.

In a statement through his lawyers last night, he said: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

