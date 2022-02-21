No Return continued on ITV1 this week with episode 3 – and it ending with a tense revelation.

Sheridan Smith‘s character Kathy was handed some incriminating evidence that could possibly free her son Noah from prison…

But what WAS it?

And will it actually prove Noah’s innocence?

Here are the six burning questions we want answered ahead of next week’s series finale…

***Warning: spoilers from episode 3 of No Return ahead***

No Return episode 3: Louis Ashbourne Serkis’ character Noah was denied bail (Credit: ITV1)

No Return episode 3 – what did Al Milner give Kathy?

At the end of episode 3 of No Return, Kathy was handed a “smoking gun”.

Of course, a smoking gun usually means something that serves as conclusive evidence or proof.

Despite the name of the ITV drama, Kathy DID return to the UK for a few days.

We’re not really sure why… Best to just go with the flow.

While in England, Kathy contacted a PI who did some digging into Noah’s accuser Milo.

Private Investigator Al Milner, played by guest star Rufus Hound, believed he’d struck “gold” after unearthing some dirt on Milo.

But what information did Al find? And could it be enough to free Noah?

Of course, next week is the series finale, so it’s looking like Noah may well be freed in time for the end credits!

Why did Milo accuse Noah?

We still don’t know why Milo accused Noah of sexual assault in the first place.

Viewers know he later withdrew the accusation, but not before the police decided to keep Noah in prison anyway.

How can Noah’s legal team prove there was no sexual assault?

It’s a tricky one in the eyes of the law.

We hope all will be revealed in episode four!

Jess, Kathy and Megan were struggling with family dynamics in No Return (Credit: ITV1)

No Return episode 3 – why was Noah’s request for bail denied?

In episode 3 of No Return, Noah’s request for bail was denied.

But we weren’t told why.

Admittedly, he could be seen as a flight risk, but surely he’d want to prove his innocence?

Will Noah survive prison?

Noah is clearly in danger.

His cellmates are homophobic thugs.

In disturbing scenes during No Return ep 3, a gang beat up a cellmate just because they suspected he is gay.

And, even more uncomfortable to watch, they made Noah deny he is gay and pressured him to join in the assault.

A Turkish prison is not a safe place for a young gay boy to be.

Will Noah make it out alive?

Michael Jibson as Martin in No Return (Credit: ITV)

No Return episode 3 – what’s the backstory with Carl?

Kathy and Martin said some home truths during dinner in episode 3 of No Return.

Fraught mum Kathy continued to self-medicate with red wine.

Or, frankly, anything alcoholic that came to hand.

Ignoring husband Martin’s concern, she proceeded to badger him about not being a good enough husband.

She’s previously made references to him being weak, and “not wearing the trousers”.

Now we’re told he failed to stand up to his boss Carl in an incident three years ago.

Martin tells Kathy: “How do you think it made me feel?

“That my boss ‘did that to my wife’.”

But we still don’t know what exactly happened, and why Kathy holds a grudge years later.

Frankly, at this point, we’re not sure their marriage will last until episode four.

Is Megan being scammed too?

During No Return episode 3, Megan was in full-blown affair mode with Ismail.

Clearly miserable in her marriage, she’s so desperate for love she had sex with Ismail in a car park in public while her nephew is in jail just miles away.

But is she being duped by Ismail?

It wouldn’t be the first time a woman had been fooled into thinking her holiday romance was something more…

Especially a rich woman!

Tread carefully Megan.

No Return concludes on Monday February 28 2022 at 9pm on ITV1.

