ITV’s new drama No Return starring Sheridan Smith kicked off last night (Monday 7 February) and fans are already speculating about what’s going to happen.

The story revolves around Kathy, whose Turkish holiday is thrown into chaos when her teenage son, Noah, is arrested for sexual assault.

She then discovers the victim is another, slightly younger, boy– which isn’t great as Turkey has some very outdated views on homosexuality.

Noah was accused of sexual assault in No Return starring Sheridan Smith (credit: ITV)

At the end of last night’s episode, Noah was sent to prison to await trial after being charged. He says he’s innocent but the police think he did it.

So what’s going on? Here are some of our theories.

Noah is being abused at home in new Sheridan Smith drama No Return

So one of the key takeaways from episode one of Sheridan Smith drama No Return is the bruises found on Noah by the police.

The dodgy defence lawyer said they appeared old but could still be used as part of his defence.

But where did these bruises come from? It didn’t escape our attention that Kathy didn’t look overly surprised about them. Could she be secretly hurting her own son? It doesn’t seem likely, which means she could be aware of it happening though.

And Martin (Michael Jibson) admitted losing his temper and being verbally abusive when he caught Noah watching gay porn. Notably, he kept this a secret from Kathy.

There’s something suspicious about Uncle Steve (credit: ITV)

Steve groomed and abused Noah after discovering he was gay

Steve (David Munemi) is married to Megan (Kathy’s sister) and we don’t like him. It’s just a gut feeling at this stage, but he and Megan are trying to repair their marriage while on holiday.

But when Steve tried to kiss Megan (Sian Brooke) in bed, she pulled away from him, suggesting that Steve did something to harm the marriage.

So we know already he’s a wrong’un.

Could he have been secretly grooming and abusing Noah? And could Noah have assaulted another boy as a result of learned behaviour?

Milo is lying – but why?

After watching The Teacher, we know that in TV drama not all accusations of sexual assault are necessarily true.

Kathy is convinced of her son’s innocence, which means she thinks Milo – the Spanish teenager accusing Noah – is lying. But why?

Also, the way Rosie – the teenage girl who invited Noah to the beach party – approached him and then sort of vanished was very suspicious.

It reeks of corruption if you ask us! (credit: ITV)

Are the police corrupt in No Return starring Sheridan Smith?

We’re possibly trying to fill the hole left by Line of Duty but it’s possible that this is a legal scam to make money from tourists.

The police could have bribed Milo to make the accusations, with the long-term aim of extorting money from Kathy and her husband, Martin.

It was also interesting that the holiday rep recommended a lawyer. Who then charged a fortune and was pretty rubbish.

Are they all in on it?

No Return continues Monday February 14 at 9pm on ITV. It’s also available as a boxset on ITV Hub and Britbox

