Nigella Lawson made a toast dish on last night’s Cook, Eat, Repeat – and viewers were stunned to see they have been making it wrong.

During yesterday’s (Monday, November 16) episode of the culinary whiz’s new BBC Two programme, she showed those watching how to butter toast.

Nigella Lawson explained how to double butter toast on Cook, Eat, Repeat (Credit: BBC)

How did Nigella Lawson make toast on Cook, Eat, Repeat?

She explained: “Sometimes, I just want an old-fashioned sandwich loaf, soft and squidgy.”

“I favour the two-stage buttering approach and so far, only stage one has taken place,” she said, showing viewers the slice of toast on the table in front of her.

Read more: Nigella’s Cook Eat Repeat: Nigella Lawson divides viewers with her fish fingers recipe

Nigella continued: “That is to say, the minute this came out of the toaster and was still lovely and hot, I spread it with butter so that the butter has melted down into it and will give it a fabulous ‘crumpety’ bite.

Nigella’s viewers loved the deliciously simple idea (Credit: BBC)

“Stage two, now, ready for it… I need a little more butter and it will stay in some golden patches on the surface.”

Speaking further, Nigella said she always prefers to use unsalted butter.

I need a little more butter and it will stay in some golden patches on the surface.

She added: “But what I need to do is sprinkle some sea-salt flakes over it.

“This is the platonic ideal of toast.”

After Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, viewers admitted they have been buttering toast all wrong (Credit: BBC)

How did Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat viewers react?

On Twitter, viewers couldn’t believe how deliciously simple the double buttering was.

One said: “I honestly cannot get the @Nigella_Lawson twice buttered toast out of my head today. #toast #butter.”

Another tweeted: “Double butter toast?! Why didn’t I think of this before?”

A third said: “Can I have a hands up from everyone who buttered their toast twice this morning? #Nigella.”

Someone else wrote: “Full marks #Nigella for caring less what anyone thinks yet again, showing us how to make buttered toast. Tremendous #CookEatRepeat.”

I honestly cannot get the @Nigella_Lawson twice buttered toast out of my head today. #toast #butter #nigella — Lucy Day (@LucyHDay) November 17, 2020

Double butter toast?!

Why didn’t I think of this before?#nigella #cookeatrepeat — Mrs Margaret Waldemar-Spoon (@JadisNoir) November 17, 2020

Can I have a hands up from everyone who buttered their toast twice this morning? 🙋‍♂️ #Nigella — LeeButterley (@LeeButterley) November 17, 2020

BBC viewers have been ‘buttering toast wrong’ for years

A fifth joked: “You learn something new every day and today I learnt from Nigella that I’ve been buttering toast wrong for all this time (spread it twice with unsalted butter, then add sea salt) #nigella #butter #toast.”

“The realisation at 32 years old that I’ve been buttering my toast totally wrong my whole life,” said a sixth.

Another simply tweeted: “Two-stage butter on toast. OMG. #Nigella.”

Full marks #nigella for not caring less what anyone thinks yet again, showing us how to make buttered toast. Tremendous #CookEatRepeat — failedfoody (@failedfoody) November 16, 2020

The realisation at 32 years old that I’ve been buttering my toast totally wrong my whole life #nigella pic.twitter.com/DsRlQmUcyG — Bethany Simpson (@bethsimpson88) November 16, 2020

2 stage butter on toast. OMG. #Nigella — Nick Perry (@slicknic) November 16, 2020

Read more: The One Show: Viewers stunned over ‘ageless’ Nigella Lawson

It follows last week’s episode, which saw Nigella divide viewers with her controversial fish finger recipe.

She cooked an Indian borta dish, which traditionally consists of sauteed vegetables, chilli and spices – but she stunned viewers by adding fish fingers.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.