Nigella Lawson divides viewers over fish fingers dish
TV

Nigella’s Cook Eat Repeat: Nigella Lawson divides viewers with her fish fingers recipe

Not your usual fish finger dish

By Paul Hirons

Domestic goddess Nigella Lawson returned to our screens tonight (Monday November 9) and immediately divided viewers with her Indian-themed fish fingers dish.

The 60-year-old foodie favourite was back on BBC Two with a new series of Nigella, Cook, Eat, Repeat and showcased another batch of innovative recipes and kitchen hacks.

But it was her fish fingers dish that really got viewers talking.

Nigella Lawson divides viewers with fish finger dish
Nigella was back for a new series tonight (Credit: BBC)

What fish fingers dish did Nigella Lawson cook?

Nigella was off to a good start with her recipes, which often divide viewers.

In this first episode of the series, she cooked lamb shanks and noodles in an aromatic chilli broth (“a true lockdown life enhancer”), chocolate tahini pudding cake and a banana skin and cauliflower curry.

Read more: The One Show: Viewers stunned over ‘ageless’ Nigella Lawson

Yes, banana skin.

She also cooked an Indian borta dish, which traditionally consists of sauteed vegetables, chilli and spices.

But in Nigella’s version, she added fish fingers.

Nigella Lawson divides viewers with fish finger dish
Nigella divided viewers with the dish (Credit: BBC)

She told viewers that “this is fish fingers as you’ve never eaten them before”.

Gently frying onions, red chilli, ginger, garlic and spices she said it was time for the ‘mash’ element of the dish.

This is fish fingers as you’ve never eaten them before.

To everyone’s surprise, she opened the oven and proceeded to mash up some fish fingers.

She then seductively mixed them into the mixture frying away on the stove.

How did viewers react?

