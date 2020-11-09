Domestic goddess Nigella Lawson returned to our screens tonight (Monday November 9) and immediately divided viewers with her Indian-themed fish fingers dish.

The 60-year-old foodie favourite was back on BBC Two with a new series of Nigella, Cook, Eat, Repeat and showcased another batch of innovative recipes and kitchen hacks.

But it was her fish fingers dish that really got viewers talking.

Nigella was back for a new series tonight

What fish fingers dish did Nigella Lawson cook?

Nigella was off to a good start with her recipes, which often divide viewers.

In this first episode of the series, she cooked lamb shanks and noodles in an aromatic chilli broth (“a true lockdown life enhancer”), chocolate tahini pudding cake and a banana skin and cauliflower curry.

Yes, banana skin.

She also cooked an Indian borta dish, which traditionally consists of sauteed vegetables, chilli and spices.

But in Nigella’s version, she added fish fingers.

Nigella divided viewers with the dish

She told viewers that “this is fish fingers as you’ve never eaten them before”.

Gently frying onions, red chilli, ginger, garlic and spices she said it was time for the ‘mash’ element of the dish.

This is fish fingers as you’ve never eaten them before.

To everyone’s surprise, she opened the oven and proceeded to mash up some fish fingers.

She then seductively mixed them into the mixture frying away on the stove.

How did viewers react?

I love Nigella but is this a spoof? Fish fingers and banana skins? #NigellaLawson — Bev 😷 MaskUp (@oodlesofpaper) November 9, 2020

#NigellaLawson struggling in lockdown, cooking with cheap fish fingers and banana skins. Hang in there Nigella. We’ll be out of it early December. — Dan Quirk (@danboq) November 9, 2020

You’ve got to love @Nigella_Lawson when she brings a tray of fish fingers out of the oven. This is the exact level of comfort we all need right now! We love you Nigella. ❤️ #NigellaLawson #CookEatRepeat pic.twitter.com/XOQWOcFV19 — Sera Wyn (@SeraWalker) November 9, 2020

Lots of things divide our nation…brexit, politics, marmite…but nigella mushing fish fingers and putting them in a pan with onions/garlic/ginger/chilli has got to be up there?… if it ain’t broke…. #CookEatRepeat #NigellaLawson #fishfingers — Georgie Heath (@GeorgieHeath27) November 9, 2020

