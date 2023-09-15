Nick Knowles fires back as troll launches expletive-laden attack on DIY SOS host

Nick Knowles has come under fire online after a troll launched an attack in which he accused the DIY SOS host of cashing in on “family tragedy” on the show.

Nick has hosted the popular BBC show since it first aired in 1999. Along with a team of experts, he helps transform the homes and the lives of families across Britain.

However, one social media user blasted the host, saying he was a “TV rating-grabbing self-righteous [bleep]”.

Nick Knowles was attacked online by a troll who was not a fan of his show DIY SOS (Credit: YouTube)

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles faces online heat

Nick made a joking remark on X, formerly Twitter, about the Rugby World Cup. Arguably the biggest event in any rugby fan’s calendar, the World Cup runs from September 8 until October 28.

His initial post read: “Is there a more touchy fan base than the Welsh or is it all just the football fans pretending to be rugby fans for the duration of the World Cup?”

Nick had referred to the match where Wales played Fiji on September 10 and continued to post online over the following days. His posts pointed out how “appalling” he thought Wales’ behaviour was and how he thought Wales “ignored” official rules.

However, Nick’s most recent post was met with a jabbing retort. The social media user replied: “Says the man who touches on people’s emotions after a family tragedy when slapping on a bit of paint in their house … ‘and was it sad, when you lost the woman you loved and cherished for 15 years’… of course they’re sad, you TV rating-grabbing self-righteous [bleep]!”

Fans back Nick

Nick batted back: “This is an interesting take on what DIY SOS does? You have to wonder what’s happened to people in their lives to make them that cynical.”

Although Nick’s joke at Wales’ expense did anger many fans, social media users’ overall thought that the individual’s reply calling out DIY SOS was entirely uncalled for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC North (@bbcnorthpr)

DIY SOS is always a tear-jerker

DIY SOS is known as a tear-jerker show. Each episode, Nick and his team work to makeover houses of people who have had a challenging time.

A recent episode, which was a Strictly Come Dancing special, was dubbed one of the most emotional yet. Strictly stars Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk and Graziano Di Prima teamed up with Nick Knowles.

The group turned a rundown building into an accessible space for True Colours. It’s a charity which runs an inclusive theatre school for children and young people.

Read more: Sad reason Nick Knowles kept health battle secret: ‘I didn’t want to tell anyone’

Do you enjoy watching the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.