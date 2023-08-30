Nick Knowles – who is fronting a DIY SOS: Strictly Special tonight (Wednesday, August 30) – once revealed he didn’t tell anyone about his struggle with Long Covid out of fear he wouldn’t get work.

He opened up about his Covid struggle back in 2021. The DIY SOS star said the aftermath of having Covid left him with shortness of breath.

Nick contracted Covid a couple years back (Credit: ITV)

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles on Covid battle

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine back in November 2021, Nick spoke about his experience dealing with Covid.

he told the host: “I had it really bad right at the start of lockdown.

“Me being impatient tried to get straight back into exercise directly afterwards,” he then continued.

“There seems to be some correlation or suggestion now that going too hard and excerise too soon after Covid can cause you problems.”

Nick suffered from Long Covid for 10 months (Credit: Channel 5)

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles on health battle

He continued: “I had, what my doctors described, Long Covid for about 10 months.

“No energy at all. Absolutely knackered the whole time.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought I wouldn’t get a booking for work, so I kept it to myself.”

Nick said he had to take short breaks during work because he had shortness of breath.

The presenter is currently on screens with his BBC show DIY SOS.

Nick and Katie are engaged! (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Nick to get married for third time

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nick would be getting married for the third time.

It was revealed that Nick and his partner, Katie Dadzie, who have been together since 2021, are now engaged.

Nick, 60, and Katie, 33, have 27 years between them – however, this clearly hasn’t been an issue for the happy couple.

According to The Sun, Nick popped the question during a trip to the US back in July.

DIY SOS: Strictly Special airs tonight (Wednesday, August 30) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

