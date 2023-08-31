DIY SOS viewers weep over most emotional episode of the show ever: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much’

DIY SOS viewers were left in floods of tears over the Strictly special on Wednesday night (August 30) over what has been described as one of the most emotional episodes ever.

The BBC show joined forces with Strictly Come Dancing to transform a performing arts school in North Tyneside.

Stars including Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk and Graziano Di Prima teamed up with presenter Nick Knowles. They turned what was once a run-down building into an accessible space for True Colours, a charity which runs an inclusive theatre school for children and young people.

DIY SOS: Strictly special

During the episode, Katya met with keen dancer Charis. She has Down syndrome and lost her dad Bruce just weeks before filming. Charis explained she turned to dance to help her through her grief.

Later in the show, Charis performed a tribute to her late father set to Stand By Me by Ben E King. Photos of herself with her parents appeared behind her on stage. A sweet message was then projected onto the screen, which read: “I love and miss you forever Dad. Love Charis x.”

‘Not a dry eye in the house’

Watching the heartwarming performance, Katya was seen wiping tears away from her face. Nick also looked visibly emotionally.

“Not a dry eye in the house,” Nick said. Katya added: “To see on stage her looking beautiful in the dress and totally telling the story, I was just so proud. It was a wonderful demonstration of why they deserve this so much. It’s going to change their lives 100%.”

Those watching at home were brought to tears, too. Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: “I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much while watching #DIYSOS before. Such a deserving community charity project.”

Another said: “What a wonderful community project! I shed a lot of tears watching that.”

A third wrote: “I’ve never watched #DIYSOS before and it seems I’ve chosen the motherload of emotional episodes with this strictly special. It’s joyful and simultaneously gruelling.”

I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much while watching DIY SOS before.

Meanwhile, someone else added that they were “a sobbing mess”.

Speaking about the special episode, titled DIY SOS The Big Build – Strictly Special, Nick said: “The show is, as usual, about the community coming together in the Newcastle area to build a much needed facility for an all-inclusive theatre school.

“Many of the children, young adults and their parents felt unable to attend more mainstream schools because of their complex needs so could not follow their dreams. This build means the wonderful work the team do in that part of the UK will be available to many more to make their dreams come true.”

