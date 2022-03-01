Nick Ferrari’s body confidence battle and the ‘radical’ surgery that cured it

Nick Ferrari regularly appears on ITV daytime show This Morning to discuss the day’s news.

The journalist isn’t afraid to speak his mind and get into a heated debate on the show.

So just who is the controversial British star and how is he famous?

Read on and we’ll tell you.

Nick is a radio host on LBC (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Nick Ferrari?

Nick Ferrari is a radio host and broadcast journalist.

He is mostly known as the host of the weekday breakfast show on LBC .

Aside from his radio gig, Nick has his own regular column in the Sunday Express.

He was also a regular visitor on The Alan Titchmarsh Show.

The star regularly appears on This Morning and has presented the Sky News debate show The Pledge since 2016.

Nick is married to Sandra Phylis Conolly (Credit: Splash News)

Is Nick Ferrari married?

Nick Ferarri’s first wife was Sally Templeton.

The pair got married in 1985 and had a son, Sebastian Ferrari.

Unfortunately, they split a few years later.

Now, Nick is married to wife Sandra Phylis Conolly.

How much is Nick Ferrari worth?

Nick Ferrari has bagged quite the hefty sum since his rise to fame.

According to reports, the British journalist is estimated to be worth almost £3 million.

British journalist Nick Ferrari opened up about his struggles with body confidence (Credit: ITV)

Nick Ferrari’s lifelong battle with body confidence

The journalist previously opened up about his lifelong struggle with body confidence brought on by enlarged breast tissues.

He confessed that throughout his adolescence he suffered poor body confidence because of his condition.

Nick wrote in the Daily Mail: “Going to an all boys’ school, you can imagine the string of taunts and nicknames that were used instead.

“Being compared to a Page 3 girl doesn’t do a lot for the confidence of a teenage boy.”

The British star then revealed the “radical” surgery he had done to get rid of the fat on his chest.

He explained that he discovered Coolscuplting which “froze the fat off my chest”.

Nick said: “After two sessions, the problem I had endured for decades was radically altered – I’ve lost two to three inches around my chest.”

