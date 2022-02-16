dermot o'leary this morning today
TV

Dermot O’Leary comes under fire for habit on This Morning today

It was Dermot's turn to come under fire today

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Dermot O’Leary has come under fire for a “cringeworthy” habit he displayed on This Morning today.

The 48-year-old was accused of ‘playing up to the cameras’ by some viewers during today’s show.

What happened on This Morning today?

dermot o'leary on this morning today
Dermot irritated some viewers today (Credit: ITV)

As has been the case over the last few days, Dermot and Alison Hammond hosted once more today.

The duo have replaced Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this week in their absence.

However, as always, their hosting of the show has divided viewers. Some viewers are absoloutely loving having Alison and Dermot fronting the show, whilst others can’t think of anything worse.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary’s bullying ordeal after being ‘teased mercilessly’ for being Irish

Viewers criticised Dermot’s behaviour on today’s show, particularly towards the end of the programme.

Many thought Dermot was being “cringeworthy” and acting up for the cameras in today’s show, especially during the interview with Paige Sandhu (Meena in Emmerdale).

What did viewers say about Dermot on This Morning today?

dermot o'leary and alison hammond on this morning today
Dermot was just excited to eat some lemon drizzle cake (Credit: ITV)

Dermot was particularly animated as Phil Vickery made a lemon drizzle cake too. This was something that got under some viewers’ skins.

“Phil’s face said it all looking at Dermot!!! What a [bleep]!!” one viewer tweeted during the cooking segment.

“Why does Dermot always feel the need to play up to the cameras? It’s not cool, it’s cringeworthy,” another said.

“Dermot really over tries and wants the show to be all about him,” a third wrote.

“Dermot is over the top and Alison asks questions that have already been answered,” another said of the interview segment with Paige.

“Used to love Dermot so why has him presenting This Morning totally put me off him?? So annoying,” a fifth said.

Not everyone had it out for Dermot today, though!

“I like Alison and Dermot,” one viewer said.

Alison Hammond slammed by viewers too

alison hammond on this morning today
Alison irritated viewers on Monday (Credit: ITV)

On Monday Alison also faced backlash over an “annoying” habit some viewers had picked up on during the show.

Viewers were seriously irritated that Alison kept referring to people on the show via shortened versions of their names.

Read more: This Morning: Laurie Brett baffles viewers with accent 

At various points throughout the show, Alison referred to Dermot as Derm, Georgia Toffollo as Toff, and Scottish singer Marti Pellow as Marti Pelli.

“Ali? Derm? Toff? Is Alison incapable of calling anyone by their actual names?” one viewer ranted at the time.

“Marti Pelli? Jesus Christ, Alison,” another moaned.

You can catch Alison and Dermot on This Morning again tomorrow (Thursday, February 17) at 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Laila Rouass announces split from Ronnie O’Sullivan
Laila Rouass announces split from partner Ronnie O’Sullivan after nearly 10 years
Tipping Point contestant Jack on ITV
Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant’s appearance
paige sandhu emmerdale meena
Emmerdale fans astonished by Paige Sandhu interview about Meena
prince andrew and piers morgan
Piers Morgan demands Prince Andrew be stripped of remaining titles
Prince Harry defended by Denise Welch
Prince Harry defended by Denise Welch over claims he’s ‘burden’ on Queen
Danny Miller smiles on the red carpet and walks hand in hand with finacee Steph Jones
‘Helpless’ Danny Miller ‘blames himself’ for son’s health condition