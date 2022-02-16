Dermot O’Leary has come under fire for a “cringeworthy” habit he displayed on This Morning today.

The 48-year-old was accused of ‘playing up to the cameras’ by some viewers during today’s show.

What happened on This Morning today?

Dermot irritated some viewers today (Credit: ITV)

As has been the case over the last few days, Dermot and Alison Hammond hosted once more today.

The duo have replaced Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this week in their absence.

However, as always, their hosting of the show has divided viewers. Some viewers are absoloutely loving having Alison and Dermot fronting the show, whilst others can’t think of anything worse.

Viewers criticised Dermot’s behaviour on today’s show, particularly towards the end of the programme.

Many thought Dermot was being “cringeworthy” and acting up for the cameras in today’s show, especially during the interview with Paige Sandhu (Meena in Emmerdale).

What did viewers say about Dermot on This Morning today?

Dermot was just excited to eat some lemon drizzle cake (Credit: ITV)

Dermot was particularly animated as Phil Vickery made a lemon drizzle cake too. This was something that got under some viewers’ skins.

“Phil’s face said it all looking at Dermot!!! What a [bleep]!!” one viewer tweeted during the cooking segment.

“Why does Dermot always feel the need to play up to the cameras? It’s not cool, it’s cringeworthy,” another said.

“Dermot really over tries and wants the show to be all about him,” a third wrote.

“Dermot is over the top and Alison asks questions that have already been answered,” another said of the interview segment with Paige.

“Used to love Dermot so why has him presenting This Morning totally put me off him?? So annoying,” a fifth said.

Not everyone had it out for Dermot today, though!

“I like Alison and Dermot,” one viewer said.

Alison Hammond slammed by viewers too

Alison irritated viewers on Monday (Credit: ITV)

On Monday Alison also faced backlash over an “annoying” habit some viewers had picked up on during the show.

Viewers were seriously irritated that Alison kept referring to people on the show via shortened versions of their names.

At various points throughout the show, Alison referred to Dermot as Derm, Georgia Toffollo as Toff, and Scottish singer Marti Pellow as Marti Pelli.

“Ali? Derm? Toff? Is Alison incapable of calling anyone by their actual names?” one viewer ranted at the time.

“Marti Pelli? Jesus Christ, Alison,” another moaned.

You can catch Alison and Dermot on This Morning again tomorrow (Thursday, February 17) at 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

