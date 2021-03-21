Line Of Duty reviews are already landing, and we are bursting with some major thoughts and theories after tonight’s intriguing opener.

With a new case, a new adversary and some edge-of-your-seat moments, the hit BBC crime drama returned in style.

But we have questions. Oh, how we have questions…

** WARNING – THERE ARE SPOILERS AHEAD **

What is Kate doing now? (Credit: BBC)

Why is Kate Fleming not in AC-12?

The big news is that Kate Fleming – one of the stalwarts of AC-12 – doesn’t actually seem to be working at AC-12 anymore.

We’re not entirely sure why just yet, but at one point in this first episode she tells Joanne Davidson: “I got fed up of nicking coppers.”

But Kate has previous working undercover in past series (remember series two and Lindsay Denton, and series four and Roz Huntley?) so the question is: is she doing the same here?

In a covert convo with Steve Arnott towards the end of the episode, it seems she left AC-12 under a cloud and has no intention of going back.

But you never know, she’s already given Steve a nugget about the case… will she give him more?

Steve isn’t in good shape (Credit: BBC)

Is Steve also on his way out of the new series of Line Of Duty?

The fall-out from the last series seems to have taken its toll on Steve Arnott, too.

Bored at work and buying prescription pain killers in bulk, he also meets his ex, Sam Railston.

Now promoted, she offers Steve a job after he tells her that he’s fed up of AC-12.

Where have we seen Terry Boyle in Line Of Duty before and why didn’t Kate recognise him?

Initially, Joanne Davidson’s team are looking for Ross Turner – a suspect in the murder of journalist Gail Vella.

Soon though, Ross Turner is revealed to be Terry Boyle, a familiar face to hardcore LOD fans.

He appeared way back in series one, where Tommy Hunter’s men manipulated and exploited his learning disabilities to hide Jackie Laverty’s body in his freezer.

Tellingly, as he was being interviewed in this episode, Davidson asked why his fridge had been moved.

Could history be repeating itself?

And why, if Terry had been involved in a previous investigation, didn’t Kate recognise him?

Who is Carl Banks?

Carl Banks’ prints were found in one of the residences linked to Terry Boyle.

So if Terry is being manipulated again, and Banks is the man doing it, who is he?

At this moment, we have no idea.

However, in series five a Steve Banks was part of the John Corbett-run criminal gang.

Is there a connection between the two?

Did Buckells have a hand in the cover-up?

Bent copper alert!

Another familiar face in this series is DCI Ian Buckells, who AC-12 has clashed with in series one and four.

In the past, Buckells has associated with people who were revealed to be ‘H’ and the Caddy, ‘Dot’ Cottan.

He also has a frosty relationship with Arnott and Hastings.

However, in series six he’s now heading up the investogation and often seems put out when things go wrong.

Then, Kate found out that the stake-out of Ross Turner/Terry Boyle’s flat had been botched by Buckells because of overstepping surveillance laws.

Could he have done this deliberately to create a three-hour blind spot so Carl Banks could dispose of a body and/or escape?

Could Farida have set up Joanne? Let’s see what the Line of Duty reviews have to say about it (Credit: BBC)

Is Farida trying to set Davidson up?

Davidson’s colleague Farida was the one who made the call into AC-12 and raised suspicion against her boss.

And, later, she tearfully told Arnott that “you have no idea what she’s capable of”, which suggested she had prior experience with Davdison.

That prior experience turned out to be a relationship with Joanne, and she acted a bit psycho when her ex returned to their apartment to collect her clothes.

Could Farida have set Davidson up as way to get back at her?

Is there more to Kate and Joanne’s relationship than meets the eye? (Credit: BBC)

Are Kate and Joanne having an affair?

Throughout the episode, we saw Kate text her ex about making time to see her child.

This means that Kate is currently unattached.

And, when Joanne and Farida had their emotional chat, Farida said: “Are you moving in with her now?”

When Joanne asked who, Farida replied: “The smart money’s on Kate Fleming.”

“Kate and I have been s******* on the sly for months, even though she’s straight and I never cheated on you,” Davidson retorted.

A sarcastic slam-down maybe, but at the end of the episode, Joanne was seen holding Kate’s hand in the corridor.

Is there something going on between them?

Who is the woman in the photograph?

Earlier in the episode, Joanne had bitterly said that she doesn’t have a family.

However, after pouring herself a large glass of wine she threw it at an old photograph of a child and an adult – presumably Joanne and her mum.

What happened between them to make her so angry?

What the bloody hell is a CHIS?

What the bloody hell is a CHIS?

This acronym was used a lot in the earlier stages of the episode and means 'covert human intelligence sources.