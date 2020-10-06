Halloween is almost here and Netflix customers have a plethora of films and shows to sink their fangs into this year.

From the downright terrifying to the quietly creepy and all-out gruesome, the streaming platform has something to suit all tastes this All Hallows’ Eve.

Here, we’ve put together a list of 10 films and TV shows you can watch with your family – or, if you’re brave enough, all by yourself – on Halloween night.

Netflix series Ratched is the first on our list (Credit: Netflix)

The best scary films and series

Ratched

Ratched, which had the stars of Gogglebox screaming last month, is a kind of prequel to the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

It’s an often-violent psychological thriller about that film’s villain, nurse Ratched, and stars Sarah Paulson in the title role.

Scream is for those who like gruesome slashers (Credit: Netflix)

Scream

This slasher series is inspired by the film franchise of the same name.

It follows a group of teenagers who are stalked and targeted by a serial killer in a spooky mask.

There are currently two seasons on the UK Netflix.

Netflix also has the 2013 film The Conjuring (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / YouTube)

The Conjuring

Released in 2013, The Conjuring centres on paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are working to help a family being terrorized by insidious forces in their home.

It sparked a whole franchise of supernatural horror films and was reportedly inspired by a real family.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

One of the lighter entries in this list, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on a comic but is most recognisable as a reboot of the hit ’90s series, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

It’s a dark coming-of-age show and stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman. Two seasons are available, the second of which is in two parts.

Classic horror Bram Stoker’s Dracula stars Gary Oldman (Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment / YouTube)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

The classic 1992 horror starring Gary Oldman as the infamous count is available to watch on Netflix this Halloween.

For those unfamiliar with this version of the perennial tale, it’s about a centuries-old vampire who journeys to England on a mission to seduce barrister Jonathan Harker’s fiancée, Mina, who is the spitting image of his dead wife.

Hereditary, one of the scariest films of recent years? (Credit: Zero Media / YouTube)

Hereditary

A unique entry in that it’s a horror tragedy film, Hereditary has to be one of the scariest films of recent years.

It’s a story about a family who lose a loved one – only to find themselves, in the midst of their grief, dealing with a sinister presence.

The film Await Further Instructions is full of mystery and suspense (Credit: Movieclips Indie)

Await Further Instructions

Await Further Instructions is about a family who wake up and find their home surrounded by a mysterious black substance.

Their TV screen, meanwhile, gives them a simple message: “Stay Indoors and Await Further Instructions.”

The Visit is about creepy grandparents (Credit: Universal Pictures / YouTube)

The Visit

From the mind of director M. Night Shyamalan, The Visit follows two kids on a visit to the farm where their grandparents live.

While there, they decide to create a film about their family – but soon discover that their elderly relatives are hiding dark secrets.

Netflix’s American Horror Story is on its 9th season (Credit: Netflix)

American Horror Story

American Horror Story is an anthology series, with each season serving as its own self-contained miniseries.

It started in 2011, which means there are now nine available to watch. So certainly feel free to start at any point.

The show is not for the faint hearted, however. It features disturbing creatures and even some body-torture scenarios.

Child’s Play

The 2019 version of Child’s Play, an adaptation of the 1988 film of the same name, is a slasher about a high-tech doll called Buddi that becomes self-aware – and murderous.

Young Andy Barclay, who received the toy as a present from his mum, unites with other kids in his neighbourhood to stop the doll from wreaking bloody havoc.

