Halloween films are what the spooky season is all about, and Amazon Prime has just announced their specially tailored new releases…

The paid subscription channel will be providing plenty of thrills this Halloween, so get some cushions to hide behind!

Here’s what to watch this October on Amazon’s streaming service.

Brit comedic actor Nick Frost stars in Truth Seekers, a new series on Amazon Prime (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Read more: Heinz creates ‘monster mashup’ Cream of Beanz Soup for Halloween

Halloween films on Amazon Prime

These Halloween movies are now all available on Prime Video…so grab some popcorn and get ready to scream!

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane

Staring Amber Heard in the title role. Yes, THE Amber Heard who is currently locked in a bitter court battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. (We could watch THAT all day!)

Amber stars as innocent and desirable Mandy Lane, who is invited to a weekend party on a secluded ranch by a group of high-schoolers.

The number of revellers begins to drop mysteriously as the festivities rage on.

Amber Heard stars as the lady in danger in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (Credit: Amazon Prime)

If you want to choose sides, Johnny Depp stars in Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows, alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Helena Bonham Carter.

The Cabin In The Woods

Chris Hemsworth flexes his muscles in a classic of this genre. If you’re looking for eyecandy, as well as scares – this is one of the best Halloween movies on Prime.

Five college friends are picked off one by one by zombies after they arrive at a remote forest cabin.

The Limehouse Golem

Featuring national treasure Bill Nighy as a Scotland Yard inspector in Victorian London, this is definitely worth a watch.

Nighy hunts down the sadistic killer behind a series of gory, Jack the Ripper-Like murders.

Is he too late?

Black Box

This horror is about a man (Mamoudou Athie) who loses his wife and his memory in a car accident.

He undergoes an agonising experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost star in British classic Hot Fuzz (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Halloween thrillers

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s excellent parody Hot Fuzz is definitely worth a watch.

The British film has an unmissable cast, including Jim Broadbent, Bill Nighy, Olivia Colman, Steve Coogan and Martin Freeman.

It will make you laugh, more than it makes you scream.

If you like that, you’ll definitely want to watch Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End too.

Other Halloween films currently showing on Amazon Prime

American Psycho,

Blade II, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters,

Hollow Man,

Hostel,

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,

The Purge and Vampires Suck.

Brand new films on Amazon Prime

If you’re not a fan of scary films don’t worry – Amazon has loads of new uploads to look forward to.

Amy Schumer portrays a woman struggling with insecurity in I Feel Pretty.

She suffers a fall and wakes up believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet.

Her new confidence empowers her to live fearlessly, until realises her appearance never changed at all.

Oscar-winning 1917 arrives on Friday October 16 2020.

Actor George MacKay should have walked away with ALL the awards for his portrayal of a WW1 soldier tasked with delivering a VERY important message.

George MacKay and Benedict Cumberbatch in 1917 (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Parasite deserves all the Academy Awards it won this year.

The Korean black comedy about a dysfunctional family is released on Friday October 23 2020.

The Personal History of David Copperfield is a modern take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale.

It follows a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.

Dev Patel stars in the comedy drama, which is released on Amazon Prime on Friday October 16 2020.

Smallfoot comes on Friday October 30 2020 and is one for the family.

The animation follows a yeti who is convinced that the elusive creatures known as ‘humans’ really do exist.

Alexa Mansour as Hope in The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Credit: Zach Dilgard/AMC)

New series on Amazon Prime

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently available on Amazon Prime.

The spin-off focuses on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains.

Truth Seekers, released on Friday October 30 2020, is a supernatural comedy drama series starring Nick Frost.

It follows a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

Welcome to the Blumhouse is a series of four unique, unsettling thrillers that showcase original genre stories from a diverse cast and filmmakers.

Fleabag arrives on Amazon Prime (Credit: BBC)

TV ‘binge-watch- series on Amazon Prime

The excellent Fleabag arrives on Thursday October 8 2020.

Mirzapur series two lands on Thursday October 22 2020.

The Boys series finale airs on Friday October 9 2020, followed by Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys‘ finale.

Halloween films will air on Amazon Prime throughout October

What do you think of these films? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.