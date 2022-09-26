Netflix reveals first look at Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix has unveiled the official title of the Bridgerton spin-off series about Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The first look clip has also dropped on Netflix’s TUDUM and it looks like King George has his work cut out for him.

In the clip, we see a young Queen Charlotte, come face to face with George, the King of England, for the first time.

India Amareifio plays Queen Charlotte in the Netflix spin-off series (Credit: Netflix)

Queen Charlotte is trying to scale the walls and escape the castle so that she doesn’t have to marry the King.

However, she is interrupted by the King himself, who asks if he can be of some assistance.

Not realising that she’s speaking to the King, Charlotte exposes her entire to plan to him and asks him to help her escape.

When he asks why she’s trying to escape, Charlotte confesses that she thinks the King is a beast or a troll because no one will speak of him.

Charlotte then asks the King again for help but he refuses, saying: “I have absolutely no intention of helping you.”

He then reveals his true identity when he says: “I refuse when that lady in distress is trying to go over a wall so that she does not have to marry me.”

Charlotte then looks in shock as the title for the new spin-off series appears on the screen.

India Amarteifio is scaling the garden walls as Queen Charlotte who is trying to get out of marrying the King (Credit: Netflix)

What is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story about?

Queen Charlotte was an iconic character in the Bridgerton series who was famous for her fabulous wigs and obsession with unmasking Lady Whistledown, the infamous gossip-monger of the ton.

And it’s about time that she gets her own spin-off!

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a Bridgerton spin-off series that will tell the origin story Queen Charlotte.

The series will focus on Queen Charlotte’s rise to “prominence and power” and chronicle her great love story with King George.

In the spin-off, the young Queen Charlotte is forced to marry the mysterious King of England against her will.

But when she arrives in London, she realises that she was not what the royals were expecting.

As Charlotte navigates her new life as Queen and her unpredictable husband, she grows to become the iconic Queen of England that we all know and love in the Bridgerton series.

The spin-off series will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Speaking to Shondaland, Indi Amarteifio who plays the young Queen Charlotte says: “She’s super-strong in times of complete downfall when there’s nothing to even hope for and it’s all bleak.

“Yet she still finds the power and the strength from somewhere. It’s a testament to her character.”

When will the spin-off series drop?

There is no official release date for the spin-off series yet.

However, Netflix has announced that the series will drop in 2023.

