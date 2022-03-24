When is Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte spin-off happening? All you need to know!

Netflix announced last year it’s creating a brand new Bridgerton spin-off series based on Queen Charlotte.

As a prequel, the show will rewind the clock and walk us through how Queen Charlotte became the iconic character we have all grown to love.

Netflix’s head of global TV said: “Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world.

“I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.”

So what do we know about the spin-off series?

Read on to find out. (It’s all very exciting!)

Queen Charlotte’s spin-off is a prequel about how she came into power (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton is expanding

Bridgerton is treating its fans with a brand new spin-off series based on Queen Charlotte.

Although it’s only a limited series (which means it’s only designed for one season), we’re beyond to see what the spin-off has to offer.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter saying: “All Hail The Queen.

“Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story – the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury.”

Shondaland also shared on Instagram: “The Bridgerton-verse is expanding!

“Netflix and Shondaland will add a second show to the franchise, a limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, which will be written by Shonda Rhimes. The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Rhimes will also serve as an executive producer alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Veronica.

“Additionally, Shondaland veteran Jess Brownwell, has been named showrunner for Seasons 3 and 4 of the Regency era drama. We’re abuzz with excitement as we continue to share her brilliance with the world.”

The Spin-off series will focus on Queen Charlotte but will also feature stories on young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury (Credit: Netflix)

Who is the Bridgerton spin-off series about?

The prequel hasn’t got a name yet, but it will focus on Queen Charlotte before she rose to power.

Queen Charlotte’s spin-off will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, who are played by Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh.

The Queen was actually especially created for the series and doesn’t appear in any of Quinn’s books.

This means that Shonda Rhimes, the writer of the spin-off, will have full reign over Queen Charlotte’s story.

Talking to Variety, Rhimes said that she got the idea for the Queen Charlotte-centered series from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

She said: “I’ll be blunt: It was when Ted picked up the phone and called me and said, ‘Why aren’t we doing a show about Queen Charlotte? And will you write it?

But the Bridgerton writer didn’t need much convincing as she confessed that she’s already a huge Queen Charlotte fan.

“I’m very obsessed with Queen Charlotte and I always call her the Beyoncé of the show.” she told the magazine.

“I’m constantly saying out loud ‘God I love her wigs’- somehow hoping that someone will send me one of her wigs so that I can walk around wearing it.”

Netflix’s Bela Bajaria (head of global TV) also said: “Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world.

“I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.”

Queen Charlotte is based off Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz who married King George III in 1761 (Credit: Netflix)

Is Queen Charlotte based on a real person?

While the Bridgerton storylines are works of fiction, Queen Charlotte is actually based off a real individual.

Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was born a German noble and became Queen after she married King George III in 1761.

Just like in the Bridgerton series, King George III suffered from a severe mental illness which eventually made it impossible for his wife to be around him.

So in order to fill her time, the monarch became an amateur botanist and a passionate patron of music.

She even discovered the works of Mozart, who she invited to play at court when he was only eight years old.

Queen Charlotte eventually found refuge in a country estate she purchased called Frogmore House.

Today, the house is more famously known being the venue of Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception.

It is also where the couple lived for a while, before they broke away from the royal family in 2020.

The spin-off series is likely to star a new cast (Credit: Netflix)

Who will it star?

The cast for Queen Charlotte’s spin-off series hasn’t been announced yet.

But, as the series is a prequel, it’s safe to assume that we’ll get an entirely new cast.

We could also potentially see some younger versions of our beloved characters.

The filming for Queen Charlotte’s series hasn’t been announced yet (Credit: Netflix)

When will filming begin on Queen Charlotte’s spin-off?

Production on the limited series is rumoured to start soon, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

The filming is also predicted to end in May, which means we could expect to see the series some time next year.

Netflix also mentioned that the “official title and other details will be revealed at a later time”.

Netflix announced that the official title and details for the Queen Charlotte spin-off series will be ‘revealed at a later time’ (Credit: Netflix)

