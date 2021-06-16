Neil Morrissey was one of the original stars of Line of Duty as Nigel Morton.

And, as season six of the BBC One crime drama came to a conclusion, many fans were gutted Nigel didn’t make a return to be revealed as the mysterious ‘H’.

Neil as Nigel Morton in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Nigel Morton – played by Neil Morrissey – in Line of Duty?

Neil played copper Nigel Morton in the first three series and, because of his associations with bent Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan, was always suspected of being a wrong ‘un.

However, series three saw him incriminate Cottan in return for immunity from the CPS. He was last seen retired, gardening at home.

As Line of Duty fans unhappily watched the true identity of the final H revealed as DS Ian Buckells, many argued Nigel Morton would have been a much better option.

Line of Duty fans big up Neil Morrissey

Viewers took to Twitter to please for Neil to be the real ‘H’.

One wrote: “I waited ten years, only for Buckells to be revealed as H??

Surely it should’ve been Neil Morrissey!!

“Surely it should’ve been Neil Morrissey!!”

Another wrote: “I soooo want ‘H’ to be Neil Morrissey’s character Nigel Morton.”

A third joked: “Neil Morrissey was ‘H’… I don’t care what the writers of Line of Duty say.”

I waited ten years, only for Buckells to be revealed as H?? Surely it should've been Neil Morrissey!! — Sally-Ann Fawcett (@sallyann16) May 2, 2021

@Neil_Morrissey any chance you can make me a quick clip saying that you’re really H so I can have closure and sleep tonight please?! #LineofDutyFinale — Chris Wood (@sleeprunrepeat) May 2, 2021

Neil Morrissey was ‘H’ …..I don’t care what the writers of Line of Duty say pic.twitter.com/hmO0bfHzAb — Cathal Harnett (@Calharnett) May 2, 2021

Neil Morrissey wants a return to Line of Duty

Neil Morrissey would like to see Nigel Morton return to the hit crime series – but to be killed off!

He’s previously said: “I keep telling Jed Mercurio, I’m very much alive. I just say, ‘Just bring me back and shoot me in the face.’ That’s what he does to all the stars, doesn’t he?

“Wipe me out! Then that’s closure, isn’t it?”

