Gogglebox star Jenny left viewers “heartbroken” as she discovered the truth about H in the Line Of Duty finale.

The TV star has been gripped by the BBC police drama and has been jotting down all her theories about the mysterious “fourth man” in a notebook.

Like the rest of the nation, she was horrified to find out that the crime heavyweight was none other than bumbling DS Ian Buckells.

Jenny and Lee on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox star Jenny say about Line of Duty?

Jenny refused to believe it as the truth was revealed.

“It’s NOT Ian Buckells!” she insisted, saying he was merely a “scapegoat”.

Read more: Giles and Mary stun Gogglebox fans with ‘movie star’ looks in throwback photo

But as it became clear that he was the baddie after all, she furiously ripped up some pages in her notebook.

Looking peeved, she tossed them at pal Lee.

Viewers watching the Channel 4 show thought the scene was hilarious but admitted they really felt for Jenny.

Jenny threw paper from her notebook at Lee (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers agreed with Jenny

“Poor Jenny! We all feel the same,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Let’s face it we’re all heartbroken for Jenny.”

“Jenny from #Gogglebox what a legend! I ripped up my notepad too,” said one.

“Jenny ripping up her notebook at the end of Gogglebox was a better ending than Line Of Duty,” quipped another.

One fan said they were only unimpressed with the Line Of Duty finale “because of how disappointed Jenny was”.

“Jed Mercurio should write a season 7 not just for the public at large but specifically for Jenny and her notebook,” said another. “They deserve justice.”

Ian Buckells was H in Line Of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio defended the finale

Although many viewers were up in arms about the ending of Line Of Duty, creator Jed has defended the decision.

He said on the BBC’s Shrine Of Duty’s podcast: “I suppose it was really down to the decision to kind of hold him to account, sort of mid-season.”

Read more: Line Of Duty finale: 5 endings that viewers thought would have been much better!

Mercurio said it was important it was someone who had been in the show from the start.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.