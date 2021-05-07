Giles and Mary have left Gogglebox fans shocked with a throwback photo they shared on social media.

The hilarious couple posted a rare insight into their family life.

Taking to social media, the Gogglebox stars shared a black and white photo with their two daughters.

Giles and Mary call one another ‘Nutty’ on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary say about the picture?

They captioned the Instagram photo with: “Giles & Mary with their daughters.”

The often bickering pair are renowned for their rather shabby chic home and dishevelled attire.

Read more: Birds of Feather stars reunite without Pauline Quirke

But in this snap the couple look positively glamorous.

One user replied with: “Lovely photo you look like a pair of movie stars.”

Read more: Prince Harry ‘wanted to rock the boat’ with Oprah interview

And another user gushed: “What a handsome couple” and a third praised: “Lovely photos, you both still look great, love you.”

The couple wowed fans with their throwback pic (Credit: Channel 4)

Many others commented on how handsome Giles looks in the vintage photo.

One user observed: “Giles looking very handsome,” and another user raved: “What a striking gent Giles was.”

But additional users wowed at Mary’s seemingly ageless looks.

Lovely photo you look like a pair of movie stars.

With one commenting: “Mary looks exactly the same!!” and a further user remarking: “Mary hasn’t aged at all!”

Who are Giles and Mary’s ‘secret’ daughters?

The couple have two daughters – but they haven’t appeared on Gogglebox yet.

In fact, not much is known about them all. They’ve kept out of the limelight, perhaps paving the way for their mum and dad to take all the Gogglebox fandom.

But apparently one of the daughters was originally set to star on Gogglebox along with her father Giles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giles and Mary – Gogglebox (@gilesandmary)

However, she changed her mind at the last minute, and thankfully Mary joined her husband of some 30 years instead.

And this throwback photograph has only piqued fans interests further, with many demanding to know more about Mary and Giles’ family life.

One Instagram user argued: “Would love to see them all now and do they have grandkids?! Imagine them being your grandparents!”

And another claimed: “Great pic, didn’t know they had daughters!”

What have the Gogglebox stars said about their daughters?

The couple don’t even speak much about their children during interviews.

But Mary did once reveal that they share her loathing for swearing. And aren’t afraid to tell Giles off if he uses rude words.

She told The Guardian: “Our children turn on him and tell him off. Poor Giles.’

*Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

Are you a fan of these two? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.