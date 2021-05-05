Line of Duty came to an end over the weekend with its series 6 finale.

It became one of the most watched episodes of television in decades, and has the entire country talking.

However, just because people are talking about it, it doesn’t mean they’re saying nice things!

The finale has received some backlash from fans, with many unhappy with how everything was tied up in the end.

There’s been criticism that the plot felt “rushed”, while others didn’t like who turned out to be H.

With that in mind, here’s all the endings that fans have suggested would have made more sense.

Fans weren’t happy with the reveal (Credit: BBC)

1. Jackie Laverty came back ‘from the dead’

Some fans wanted murdered Jackie Laverty to be unmasked as H. Imagine that the dastardly business woman had faked her own death and had been living in Spain with James Nesbitt’s character?

Totally ridiculous, and yet somehow seems entirely appropriate.

I'm going to crowdfund an alternate ending where Jackie Laverty is revealed as H and it transpires she faked her own death, has been living in Spain with James Nesbitt, and used Jo Davidson and Steph Corbett to do her bidding #LineofDuty — Andy Lake (@AndyTLake) May 2, 2021

2. DC Chloe Bishop revealed as Tony Gates’ daughter

Chloe was only in the show for a series, but she quickly became a favourite among fans.

One viewer had hoped that the lacklustre ending could have been changed by a big reveal that exposed Chloe as DCI Tony Gates’ daughter.

In my alternate ending, I wanted Chloe to walk in with a gun, shoot Buckells ninja style and then it was revealed she was Tony Gates’ daughter. Full circle. #LineofDutyFinale pic.twitter.com/IGUObs2a8i — Kristen Bailey (@mrsbaileywrites) May 2, 2021

3. Kate fatally shot

With season 7 up in the air, some viewers had hoped for a blockbuster finale where everything was at stake.

Just like when Lindsay Denton’s death stunned fans, one viewer shared their frustration that Kate managed to escape the stand-off with Ryan.

They argued this would have added some much-needed weight to the finale. As a result, they also suggested that Osborne should have been revealed as H.

After a dissapotinting #LineofDutyFinale here's what should have happened:

(Thread) Kate should've been shot and killed by Ryan. It would've added much need stakes to the series and make the big finale more dramatic. pic.twitter.com/VoWSot457f — J. W. Watson (@J_Watson99) May 2, 2021

4. ‘Urgent exit required’

The season six finale was a little low-key for some viewers’ liking.

Instead, some wished they had taken a leaf out of season 3 when Dot sent a text with Line of Duty’s most iconic phrase, ending the season in a huge blow-out in the middle of AC-12.

This should have happened again, least it would have been more exciting than the crap we had to endure #LineofDutyFinale pic.twitter.com/STynmFih51 — 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖆 (@lolodilello) May 2, 2021

5. Patricia Carmichael revealed as H

Patricia seemed bent from the get-go, and had been built up as a villain throughout the season. One viewer had hoped she turned out not not only be H, but also the daughter of the Chief Constable.

Both had been hinted as being H along the way, so why not have them team up to take on AC-12? After painting her as a villain for so long it’s clear there was a missed opportunity there.

#LineOfDuty

I had a better ending that Patricia Carmichael was the chief constables daughter that she was H and her father helped her along the way. Would also help the reason why she’s so against seeing justice for police corruption . . She definitely is a bent copper! 👮‍♀️ 👮‍♂️ — Carley (@CarleyLG2) May 2, 2021

Many fans were disappointed that Ian Buckells was unveiled as the final ‘H’ in episode’s final few minutes.

Following the revelation, viewers took to social media to air their shock and frustration at learning their identity.

“It would have been better if H from Steps was H rather than Ian bloody Buckells,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Turns out ‘AC’ stands for anti-climax,” joked another.

