Line of Duty series six continues this Sunday and former star Neil Morrissey has teased his potential return to the cop drama.

Speaking on Tuesday’s (April 6) episode of This Morning, the 58-year-old actor said he thinks it’s possible for him to reprise his role as Nigel Morton.

Neil Morrissey was on This Morning with his The Syndicate co-star Gaynor Faye (Credit: ITV)

What did Neil Morrissey say about BBC series Line of Duty?

He told stand-in hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that he has been reminding series creator Jed Mercurio he’s “very much alive” and has been begging him to bring Nigel back.

And he quipped that he wants the show to treat his character to some proper “closure” – by having someone shoot him dead.

Read more: This Morning: Clodagh McKenna divides viewers with behaviour in cooking segment

He said on This Morning: “I keep telling Jed Mercurio, I’m very much alive. I just say, ‘Just bring me back and shoot me in the face’. That’s what he does to all the stars, doesn’t he?

“Wipe me out! Then that’s closure, isn’t it?”

Neil said he would love to return to BBC series Line of Duty (Credit: ITV)

Who did Neil play in Line of Duty?

Neil was in Line of Duty from the first series, making his final appearance in series three.

His character, Nigel, is a former Central Police Detective Constable. He was a friend of corrupt officer Tony Gates (Lennie James).

Wipe me out! Then that’s closure, isn’t it?

In the third series, DS Cottan (Craig Parkinson) tried to blackmail him as he attempted to prove he wasn’t The Caddy.

Eventually he gave evidence against DS Cottan, before retiring from the force.

Neil’s character, Nigel Morton, last made an appearance in series three (Credit: ITV)

Clues about ‘H’?

In the latest on the new series of Line of Duty, which continues this Sunday (April 11), fans think they have spotted a clue about the identity of the fourth ‘H’ – the last member of the ring of corrupt Central Police staff and officers.

Read more: This Morning viewers urge ITV to admit it was ‘wrong’ and reinstate Ruth and Eamonn

When Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) went to speak to Steph (Amy De Bhrún), widow of John Corbett (Stephen Graham), fans spotted something suspicious about her kitchen.

Eagle-eyed viewers thought they could make out a ‘H’ in her kitchen tiles.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.