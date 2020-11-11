Naked Attraction: Contestant Shaida shocks viewers as she compares contestant to Dumbo

Naked Attraction contestant Shaida caused a stir last night after making a ‘rude’ comment about a man’s ears.

During the first episode of the new series, shown yesterday (Tuesday, November 10), viewers met 27-year-old Londoner Shaida.

On Naked Attraction, Shaida was looking for a man to settle down with (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Shaida say on Naked Attraction?

The beauty therapist said on the show: “The clock is ticking, I want to get married and have kids before I’m 30.

“The pressure is serious… guys, I want to find my own husband.”

At one point in the programme, after the contestants’ faces were revealed, Shaida shocked viewers with a comment about the green hopeful’s ears.

The green contestant’s ears immediately attracted Shaida’s attention (Credit: Channel 4)

What was the Londoner’s Dumbo comment?

“You’ve got those ears, like Dumbo,” she said, before adding: “But it’s cute!”

However, green’s ears weren’t cute enough, as Shaida decided to ditch him.

The clock is ticking, I want to get married and have kids before I’m 30… the pressure is serious.

“I’m so sorry,” she said. “He’s just so cute…”

Naked Attraction’s Shaida said green’s ears were like Dumbo’s and called him “cute” (Credit: Channel 4)

Host Anna Richardson wondered if he had been “too cute”.

On Twitter, shocked viewers hit out at Shaida for the comment, calling it “rude”.

Shaida decided to give the green contestant the boot (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Naked Attraction viewers react?

One said: “‘You got those ears, they dumbo’… OMG WHAT A THING TO SAY! #nakedattraction.”

Another wrote, with a laughing emoji: “Dumbo? You nasty [bleep]!”

A third put: “Did she just say he has Dumbo ears?! Christ #NakedAttraction.”

Someone else tweeted: “Dumbo? OMG that’s so rude #nakedattraction.”

“Nah she’s RUDE!” said a fifth. “Dumbo! To his face! #nakedattraction.”

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Elsewhere in the episode, a contestant called Brian had to walk out of the studio.

When faced with six vaginas for the first time in his life, the 23-year-old virgin grew so flustered he had to take a moment and step outside.

Sensing something was up, Anna asked him: “Are you okay, Brian? You look like you’re about to faint, Brian.”

Brian told her, “Sorry, I need a moment” before walking off to get some air.

– Naked Attraction continues on Tuesday (November 17) at 10.20pm on Channel 4

