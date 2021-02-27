On Saturday Kitchen, Naga Munchetty caused chaos last weekend and sparked over 100 complaints with her BBC Breakfast co-star Charlie Stayt.

Viewers accused the guests on the episode of being “rude” to host Matt Tebbutt.

And today (Saturday, February 27), Matt received a warning from Naga as he addressed the chaos she caused on the BBC programme.

Matt Tebbutt had Naga Munchetty on Saturday Kitchen last weekend (Credit: BBC)

What did Matt Tebbutt and Naga Munchetty say about Saturday Kitchen?

During today’s episode of BBC Breakfast, ahead of Saturday Kitchen Live airing, Naga spoke to Matt about what he had coming up.

BBC presenter Naga joked: “You had a nice relaxing week?”

Matt told her: “It’s, erm… I can’t think of anything that’s going on, we’re missing you, obviously, in the studio today, Naga.”

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty warned Matt “have you not learned?” (Credit: BBC)

Naga replied: “I’m glad you’ve said that, you’ve got some great guests coming up.”

You know what, Matt, bring it on, I mean seriously, did you not learn lessons from last week?

The Saturday Kitchen host then quipped: “I have… should we stay with this for a while?”

Naga laughed: “You know what, Matt, bring it on, I mean seriously, did you not learn lessons from last week?”

Taking the hint, Matt said: “I’ll move on.”

As he introduced his guests, including actress Emily Atack, he celebrated the fact he had “no newsreaders” in the studio.

Dozens of BBC viewers complained about Naga Munchetty’s Saturday Kitchen episode (Credit: BBC)

On Friday (February 26), the BBC addressed complaints over Naga’s episode of Saturday Kitchen.

People complained that the guests on the programme were “rude” and behaved “inappropriately”.

The Beeb’s internal regulator revealed: “We received complaints from some viewers who were unhappy with the guests in this edition.”

Some felt the guests on the programme were ‘rude’ to Matt Tebbutt (Credit: BBC)

BBC addresses complaints

The BBC said in response that it “appreciates” the viewers’ feedback. But it explained that the show aims to offer an “informal chatty style”.

During last week’s Saturday Kitchen Live, Naga and Charlie poked fun at Matt, including telling him that the show would be better without him.

The duo also took Matt’s question list and mocked its contents.

Matt, meanwhile, laughed along with them and took it all on the chin.

He said at one point: “This has never happened before… can we finish early?”

