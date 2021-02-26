Saturday Kitchen guests Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were on the show last weekend and the episode sparked a slew of complaints.

The BBC Breakfast hosts were on Saturday Kitchen Live on February 20, when they joined presenter Matt Tebbutt in the studio.

Over 100 people complained about “rude” behaviour from the guests on the BBC show as they plunged the popular programme into chaos.

Naga and Charlie were on Saturday Kitchen Live last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Why did people complain about Naga Munchetty’s episode of Saturday Kitchen?

In its latest complaints report, the Beeb’s internal regulator revealed that a number of people took issue with “inappropriate” behaviour from the guests on the programme.

A summary revealed: “We received complaints from some viewers who were unhappy with the guests in this edition.”

In response, the BBC said it “appreciates” the feedback from the viewers who complained, explaining that the show’s aim is the maintain an “informal chatty style”.

Some viewers complained the guests were ‘rude’ to host Matt Tebbutt (Credit: BBC)

The broadcaster’s statement read: “Saturday Kitchen Live’s format allows for an informal chatty style and the guests are encouraged to feel relaxed in the studio.

We appreciate the feedback and we shared it with the Saturday Kitchen team.

“Some viewers found the behaviour and comments of the guests this week to be inappropriate and that they were rude to presenter Matt. We appreciate the feedback and we shared it with the Saturday Kitchen team.”

While the episode aired, viewers thought that Naga and Charlie appeared intent on causing as much trouble as possible for Matt.

The broadcaster said it ‘appreciated’ the feedback from those who complained (Credit: BBC)

BBC viewers slam ‘constant jabs’ at host Matt Tebutt

On Twitter, fans of the programme accused the BBC Breakfast stars of ruining it.

Chef Yotam Ottolenghi was with them in the studio and as he started cooking, Naga quipped: “I’m with Charlie [who had asked for wine]… I’m empty. There’s no menu or anything!”

Matt told her they had to stick to the rules, but Naga joked: “Today’s not a day for following the rules, I promise you.”

Naga continually poked fun at Matt, including telling him the programme was “better without [him]” as Yotam cooked.

Elsewhere, Naga and Charlie took away Matt’s questions and mocked them.

Charlie and Naga caused chaos in the Saturday Kitchen Live studio (Credit: BBC)

Matt, meanwhile, took it all in good grace and laughed along with the troublesome pair.

At one point, he told viewers at home, “This has never happened before” and added, “Can we finish early?”

On Twitter, one viewer said: “What is actually Naga’s problem… constant jabs at Matt, why?”

Another tweeted: “Anyone else finding Naga really annoying?”

A third wrote: “How awful are Charlie and Naga!? They’re totally taking over from Matt and putting him down. This is not entertaining to watch.”

