Naga Munchetty annoyed viewers when she appeared on Saturday Kitchen
TV

Saturday Kitchen viewers call Naga Munchetty ‘annoying’ as she causes chaos live on-air

Had she been drinking before the show?!

By Paul Hirons

Naga Munchetty appeared on Saturday Kitchen this morning (February 20) and caused chaos along with her BBC Breakfast colleague Charlie Stayt.

Viewers commented that they seemed intent on causing host Matt Tebbutt as much trouble as possible.

And it wasn’t long before fuming fans took to social media to accuse them of ruining the show.

Naga Munchetty annoyed viewers when she appeared on Saturday Kitchen
Naga disrupted proceedings on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Saturday Kitchen with Naga?

Matt introduced Naga, 45, and her BBC Breakfast co-star Charlie, as well as guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi.

But right from the get-go, as Yotam began cooking his first dish, Naga gave an idea how she was going to approach her stint on the show.

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty praised for grilling business minister over help for self-employed

Early on, she pointed to her empty wine glass and said: “I’m with Charlie [who had previously asked for a glass of wine]… I’m empty. There’s no menu or anything.”

When Matt laughed and told her they had to follow the rules, she said: “Today’s not a day for following the rules, I promise you.”

Naga Munchetty annoyed viewers when she appeared on Saturday Kitchen
Viewers said Naga made constant digs at Matt (Credit: BBC)

What did Naga do on the show?

Viewers commented that she continually mocked Matt, demanded fresh oysters and told the host when Yotam was cooking: “It’s better without you.”

And, to cap things off, Naga and Charlie snatched Matt’s questions from him and read through them, talking the mickey out of them.

This has never happened before, can we finish early?

Matt, laughing as Naga read them out aloud making yawning noises, took the ribbing with good grace.

He said to camera: “This has never happened before, can we finish early?”

How did fans react?

It didn’t take long for an avalanche of fans to air their views on Twitter.

One angry fan wrote: “What is actually Naga’s problem?

“She is coming across as snarky, surly and they are making this show unbearable to watch. Constant jabs at Matt? Why?”

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty praised as she shuts down troll who called her ‘overpaid witch’

Another fumed: “I agree with Matt, can we finish early?

“Might have to switch off. Charlie and Naga are SO unbelievably annoying.

“You’re not being ‘punk’ guests, you’re not funny, you’re like irritating class-disrupting bullies #saturdaykitchen.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

lockdown roadmap
Boris’s lockdown roadmap ‘revealed’ with ‘families able to meet up ‘in time for Easter’
eugenie baby name
Princess Eugenie reveals baby son’s name and offers first glimpse of his ‘beautiful’ face
Prince Harry and Meghan could still retain their royal titles
Prince Harry and Meghan: The Queen has ‘no plans’ to strip couple of Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles
Dancing On Ice: Hamish Gaman ‘heartbroken’ as he breaks silence over exit
Tipping Point Ben Shephard and Pat
Tipping Point: Ben Shephard congratulates contestant on win but her reaction confuses viewers
what replaces Death in Paradise
What replaces Death in Paradise next week as season 10 comes to an end?