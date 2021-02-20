Naga Munchetty appeared on Saturday Kitchen this morning (February 20) and caused chaos along with her BBC Breakfast colleague Charlie Stayt.

Viewers commented that they seemed intent on causing host Matt Tebbutt as much trouble as possible.

And it wasn’t long before fuming fans took to social media to accuse them of ruining the show.

Naga disrupted proceedings on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Saturday Kitchen with Naga?

Matt introduced Naga, 45, and her BBC Breakfast co-star Charlie, as well as guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi.

But right from the get-go, as Yotam began cooking his first dish, Naga gave an idea how she was going to approach her stint on the show.

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty praised for grilling business minister over help for self-employed

Early on, she pointed to her empty wine glass and said: “I’m with Charlie [who had previously asked for a glass of wine]… I’m empty. There’s no menu or anything.”

When Matt laughed and told her they had to follow the rules, she said: “Today’s not a day for following the rules, I promise you.”

Viewers said Naga made constant digs at Matt (Credit: BBC)

What did Naga do on the show?

Viewers commented that she continually mocked Matt, demanded fresh oysters and told the host when Yotam was cooking: “It’s better without you.”

And, to cap things off, Naga and Charlie snatched Matt’s questions from him and read through them, talking the mickey out of them.

This has never happened before, can we finish early?

Matt, laughing as Naga read them out aloud making yawning noises, took the ribbing with good grace.

He said to camera: “This has never happened before, can we finish early?”

What is actually Naga problem ? She is coming across as snarky, surly and they are making this show unbearable to watch. Constant jabs at Matt ? Why ? #saturdaykitchen — Katewinsletsknee (@Katewinsletskn1) February 20, 2021

#saturdaykitchen anyone else finding naga really annoying! — julie mller (@julesmiller127) February 20, 2021

I agree with Matt, can we finish early? Might have to switch off. Charlie and Naga are SO unbelievably annoying. You're not being 'punk' guests, you're not funny, you're like irritating class-disrupting bullies #saturdaykitchen — Tim Wye (@timwye) February 20, 2021

#SaturdayKitchen How awful are Charlie and Naga! They're totally taking over from Matt and putting him down. This is not entertaining to watch. — Kerry Nolan🇪🇺 (@kerryberry_10) February 20, 2021

How did fans react?

It didn’t take long for an avalanche of fans to air their views on Twitter.

One angry fan wrote: “What is actually Naga’s problem?

“She is coming across as snarky, surly and they are making this show unbearable to watch. Constant jabs at Matt? Why?”

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty praised as she shuts down troll who called her ‘overpaid witch’

Another fumed: “I agree with Matt, can we finish early?

“Might have to switch off. Charlie and Naga are SO unbelievably annoying.

“You’re not being ‘punk’ guests, you’re not funny, you’re like irritating class-disrupting bullies #saturdaykitchen.”