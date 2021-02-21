Naga Munchetty fans have rallied around the BBC Breakfast presenter after her chaotic appearance on Saturday Kitchen yesterday (February 20).

The presenter, 45, appeared alongside BBC Breakfast colleague Charlie Stayt but took flak from viewers after the pair disrupted the show.

However, Naga’s fans got behind the star and told her to “ignore the haters”.

Pure joy x https://t.co/466FOsXvjE — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) February 20, 2021

What did Naga Munchetty do after her appearance on Saturday Kitchen?

Naga quote-tweeted a Piers Morgan message on the social media site, paying tribute to rugby star Gareth Thomas and his husband Stephen.

The couple were seen dancing, captioning their tweet: “The vibe in our house today” followed by two dancing emojis.

Piers loved the video, and Naga did, too.

She said: “Pure joy x.”

Fans saw this as an opportunity to send her support after she was slammed for yesterday’s appearance on the BBC cooking show.

Fans sent message of support to Naga (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans tell Naga after the appearance?

One fan said: “Loved it!!

“Matt [Tebbutt] was a great sport and must have known what to expect based on your usual Saturday BBC Breakfast exchanges at 9.30 most weeks!!

“Okay… maybe the excellent wine and cocktail choices added to the mix. Ignore the haters!!”

Naga you were brilliant! You should have your own show! So funny never laughed so much.

Another said: “Naga you were brilliant! You should have your own show! So funny never laughed so much.”

A third commented: “Fantastic again this morning!

“Much better show than usual Matt seemed to enjoy himself. Even if the blue-rinsed club didn’t.”

Naga disrupted proceedings on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Saturday Kitchen with Naga yesterday?

Naga and Charlie caused chaos on Saturday Kitchen yesterday.

From demanding wine and fresh oysters and mocking host Matt Tebbutt at every opportunity, to snatching his questions away from him, the show dissolved into chaos.

However, even when Naga told Matt the show would be “better without you” the host seemed to take the ribbing in good spirit.

But many fans didn’t agree, with some calling her “annoying”.