BBC presenter Naga Munchetty clashed with a guest on her radio show today as he accused the Beeb of “scaremongering” during the pandemic.

Businessman Luke Johnson said he thought lockdown could end sooner than June 21 – the date the government is aiming to have lifted all COVID-19 restrictions.

Naga Munchetty clashed with a guest on her radio show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Naga Munchetty say on BBC Radio 5?

Naga pointed out that the Government had followed scientific advice. She argued that the lockdowns had been necessary to prevent an even greater loss of life from the deadly bug.

But BBC Radio 5 guest Luke highlighted the terrible impact the lockdowns have had on businesses around the country.

Read more: Naga Munchetty on Saturday Kitchen: Fans rally round and tell BBC Breakfast star to ‘ignore the haters’

He argued: “Organisations like the BBC, the fact you never hear the alternative voice of these are the collateral harms of lockdowns.

Guest Luke Johnson demanded that Naga Munchetty let him finish speaking (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The scaremongering of the mainstream media like the BBC is part of the problem. We have frightened our country more than any other country.”

BBC Breakfast host Naga argued that, as more 120,000 people in the UK have died, the BBC’s reporting was “not scaremongering”.

I’m not the one who needs to answer, I’m listening to your view.

But Luke said: “What we are likely to do is have a great success of vaccination earlier than any other country, of similar size. We are also going to be locked down longer and harder than any other country, does that make sense…”

Naga started to speak but Luke demanded: “Can I finish? By the end of March, I think virtually everyone over the age of 50 will have been vaccinated.”

Luke went on to ask why the lockdown couldn’t end before Easter.

Naga, pictured here on Saturday Kitchen, is a presenter on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Naga tells Luke ‘I’m not the one who needs to answer’

When Naga didn’t reply, Luke asked why she hadn’t provided an answer and she clapped back: “I’m not the one who needs to answer, I’m listening to your view.”

Read more: Saturday Kitchen viewers call Naga Munchetty ‘annoying’ as she causes chaos live on-air

Boris Johnson revealed a roadmap for lifting lockdown restrictions on Monday (February 22) evening.

The Government has a new four-step plan to ease England’s lockdown. It could see an end to all social contact limits by June 21 if each stage’s conditions are met.

Are you a fan of BBC host Naga Munchetty? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.