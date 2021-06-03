The dress Naga Munchetty wore today on BBC Breakfast divided viewers despite it being a unique, summery outfit.

The 46-year-old presenter often makes bold fashion statements on the sofa.

And today, she did the same.

Naga sported the bold outfit on today’s show (Credit: BBC)

What dress did Naga Munchetty wear on BBC Breakfast today?

Today, Naga wore an eye-opening, bold and fashion-forward outfit for today’s show.

Taking her place on the BBC Breakfast sofa alongside Charlie Stayt, she wore a shimmering gold dress.

Naga’s dress today got a mixed response (Credit: BBC)

With flashes of green and pink on the chest, the cross-over on the neck and the billowing sleeves gave the impression of a bolero two-piece with an African feel.

The stunning outfit was offset with a pair of statement purple heels.

This colourful ensemble might have been a sight for sore eyes for some, but others weren’t so keen.

@TVNaga01 that dress. Seriously want. I am sure it's a marmite number but I love it. An oldie or one I can get now from??? — notenoughvodka (nom de plume) (@notneoughvodka) June 3, 2021

https://twitter.com/jezspurs1/status/1400332225791598592

How did viewers react to Naga’s outfit?

One viewer said on Twitter: “@TVNaga01 that dress. Seriously want.

“I am sure it’s a marmite number but I love it. An oldie or one I can get now from???”

Another gushed: “Summers here look at @TVNaga01 this morning. Looking fantastic!”

Summers here look at @TVNaga01 this morning. Looking fantastic!

A third said: “@TVNaga01 ooooh fab dress/shoe ensemble. Love the colours! #clothesenvy.”

Finally a fourth wrote: “Love love love Naga Munchetty’s outfit!

“Absolutely stunning!! Unique & different. Her shoes are fabulous with the dress too.”

@BBCBreakfast did naga think it was fancy dress today lol — captain gloom (@GloomCaptain) June 3, 2021

@BBCNews @BBCBreakfast can somebody in wardrobe have a word with Naga Munchety. She needs help with her dress sense. She looks like she’s fell into a charity clothes bag and come out dressed. — Roomer Asit (@roomerasit) June 3, 2021

What did the naysayers say?

However, the feedback wasn’t all positive.

One disgruntled viewer said: “Naga needs to learn she’s just reading the news and dress professionally, this morning she looks like she’s returned from an all-night party.”

Another wrote: “@BBCNews @BBCBreakfast can somebody in wardrobe have a word with Naga Munchetty?

Naga wore purple shoes with the gold dress (Credit: BBC)

“She looks like she’s fell into a charity clothes bag and come out dressed.”

A third commented: “Did Naga think it was fancy dress today lol.”