The dress Naga Munchetty wore today on BBC Breakfast divided viewers despite it being a unique, summery outfit.
The 46-year-old presenter often makes bold fashion statements on the sofa.
And today, she did the same.
What dress did Naga Munchetty wear on BBC Breakfast today?
Today, Naga wore an eye-opening, bold and fashion-forward outfit for today’s show.
Taking her place on the BBC Breakfast sofa alongside Charlie Stayt, she wore a shimmering gold dress.
With flashes of green and pink on the chest, the cross-over on the neck and the billowing sleeves gave the impression of a bolero two-piece with an African feel.
Read more: Naga Munchetty sparks debate about Meghan Markle ‘crowding the field’ with children’s book
The stunning outfit was offset with a pair of statement purple heels.
This colourful ensemble might have been a sight for sore eyes for some, but others weren’t so keen.
@TVNaga01 that dress. Seriously want. I am sure it's a marmite number but I love it. An oldie or one I can get now from???
— notenoughvodka (nom de plume) (@notneoughvodka) June 3, 2021
https://twitter.com/jezspurs1/status/1400332225791598592
@TVNaga01 ooooh fab dress/shoe ensemble. Love the colours! #clothesenvy
— Leigh Quigg 🔶 (@ManagerMummy) June 3, 2021
How did viewers react to Naga’s outfit?
One viewer said on Twitter: “@TVNaga01 that dress. Seriously want.
“I am sure it’s a marmite number but I love it. An oldie or one I can get now from???”
Another gushed: “Summers here look at @TVNaga01 this morning. Looking fantastic!”
Summers here look at @TVNaga01 this morning. Looking fantastic!
A third said: “@TVNaga01 ooooh fab dress/shoe ensemble. Love the colours! #clothesenvy.”
Finally a fourth wrote: “Love love love Naga Munchetty’s outfit!
“Absolutely stunning!! Unique & different. Her shoes are fabulous with the dress too.”
Naga dress, oops 🤣 #BBCBreakfast
— mrparker666 (@mrparker666) June 3, 2021
@BBCBreakfast did naga think it was fancy dress today lol
— captain gloom (@GloomCaptain) June 3, 2021
@BBCNews @BBCBreakfast can somebody in wardrobe have a word with Naga Munchety. She needs help with her dress sense. She looks like she’s fell into a charity clothes bag and come out dressed.
— Roomer Asit (@roomerasit) June 3, 2021
What did the naysayers say?
However, the feedback wasn’t all positive.
One disgruntled viewer said: “Naga needs to learn she’s just reading the news and dress professionally, this morning she looks like she’s returned from an all-night party.”
Another wrote: “@BBCNews @BBCBreakfast can somebody in wardrobe have a word with Naga Munchetty?
“She looks like she’s fell into a charity clothes bag and come out dressed.”
Read more: BBC Breakfast: Nina Warhurst replaces Naga Munchetty as viewers poke fun at her outfit
A third commented: “Did Naga think it was fancy dress today lol.”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.