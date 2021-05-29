BBC Breakfast viewers couldn’t believe their eyes when they tuned in on Saturday.

During the latest edition of the morning show, regular presenter Naga Munchetty was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, she had been replaced by co-star Nina Warhurst.

However, sadly for Nina all eyes were on her for all the wrong reasons.

Nina’s outfit divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

What happened on BBC Breakfast?

The TV presenter wore a bright yellow blouse as she welcomed viewers to the show, and fans rushed to poke fun on social media.

Poking fun at the daring colour, one wrote: “I reckon they can see Nina’s top from the space station #BBCBreakfast.”

A second teased: “Once again, Nina fulfils her public broadcasting duty by highlighting the danger of getting dressed in the dark.”

Meanwhile, a third didn’t mince their words, adding: “Who the hell dresses this Nina woman?! #bbcbreakfast.”

i reckon they can see nina's top from the space station#BBCBreakfast — The Priti Patel Fan Club (@domain_harry) May 29, 2021

Ahead of the show airing, Nina took to Twitter to let her followers know she would be on the red sofa.

Sharing a picture of herself holding a cuppa, she wrote: “Hello good morning bonjour from Salford how you feeling about festival season?

“Could the govt have offered more support? What impact from the Janssen vax? Is it time for the govt to call it on kids’ vax? Oooo & @BobbyDavro1 & @ anniemacmanus (separately though).”

Despite the teasing from some viewers, others seemed to enjoy Nina’s daring sense of style.

“Looking good as usual Nina,” said one fan.

Meanwhile, another added: “A good morning Nina looking bright.”

BBC viewers want a presenter shake-up (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time Naga was replaced on the show.

Earlier this month, Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson took the place of regular presents Naga and Charlie Stayt.

Fans were loving the change of pace.

One wrote: “So more relaxing and enjoyable watching Ben, Sally and Nina than any of the usual crew.”

Meanwhile, a second called for a the Beeb to make it permanent, saying: “Time for a full time change of Breakfast presenters.”

