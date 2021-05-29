BBC Breakfast Nina replaces Naga
TV

BBC Breakfast: Nina Warhurst replaces Naga Munchetty as viewers poke fun at her outfit

BBC viewers rushed to Twitter to share their opinion

By Joshua Haigh

BBC Breakfast viewers couldn’t believe their eyes when they tuned in on Saturday.

During the latest edition of the morning show, regular presenter Naga Munchetty was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, she had been replaced by co-star Nina Warhurst.

However, sadly for Nina all eyes were on her for all the wrong reasons.

BBC Breakfast today
Nina’s outfit divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

What happened on BBC Breakfast?

The TV presenter wore a bright yellow blouse as she welcomed viewers to the show, and fans rushed to poke fun on social media.

Poking fun at the daring colour, one wrote: “I reckon they can see Nina’s top from the space station #BBCBreakfast.”

A second teased: “Once again, Nina fulfils her public broadcasting duty by highlighting the danger of getting dressed in the dark.”

Meanwhile, a third didn’t mince their words, adding: “Who the hell dresses this Nina woman?! #bbcbreakfast.”

Read more: Naga Munchetty apologises to BBC Breakfast guest for ‘mean’ question

Ahead of the show airing, Nina took to Twitter to let her followers know she would be on the red sofa.

Sharing a picture of herself holding a cuppa, she wrote: “Hello good morning bonjour from Salford how you feeling about festival season?

“Could the govt have offered more support? What impact from the Janssen vax? Is it time for the govt to call it on kids’ vax? Oooo & @BobbyDavro1 & @anniemacmanus (separately though).”

Despite the teasing from some viewers, others seemed to enjoy Nina’s daring sense of style.

“Looking good as usual Nina,” said one fan.

Meanwhile, another added: “A good morning Nina looking bright.”

BBC viewers want a presenter shake-up (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time Naga was replaced on the show.

Earlier this month, Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson took the place of regular presents Naga and Charlie Stayt.

Fans were loving the change of pace.

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty pokes fun at Peter Andre over failed joke

One wrote: “So more relaxing and enjoyable watching Ben, Sally and Nina than any of the usual crew.”

Meanwhile, a second called for a the Beeb to make it permanent, saying: “Time for a full time change of Breakfast presenters.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle news
Piers Morgan warns Meghan Markle she hasn’t ‘won battle’ and is in for a ‘big shock’
Jesy Nelson wows on Instagram in a bikini
Jesy Nelson wows Instagam fans as she showcases figure in tiny white bikini
Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick
Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick shares family photo to hit back at ‘ridiculous’ claim
Paul Ritter on Friday Night Dinner
Friday Night Dinner: Paul Ritter appearance leaves viewers in tears
Johnny Vegas Married - Who is Beverley Dixon
Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – Is Johnny Vegas married and who is Beverley Dixon?
Bernice in Emmerdale wearing wig
Why is Bernice in Emmerdale wearing a wig? Samantha Giles explains all