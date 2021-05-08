Naga Munchetty has sparked a debate about Meghan Markle “crowding the field” with the release of her children’s book.

Meghan is due to publish The Bench – which highlights the bond between father and son – this summer.

However, Naga suggested on her BBC Radio 5 Live show earlier this week that “traditional children’s authors” might not be happy about the duchess’ release.

Naga Munchetty started a debate about Meghan’s book earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

What did Naga Munchetty say about Meghan?

Welcoming children’s authors Mimi Thebo and Olaf Falafel onto her show, Naga suggested high-profile celebrity may get more sales than a lesser-known author because of their platform.

She said: “Meghan Markle is set to publish a children’s book inspired by her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

“The Duchess of Sussex joins a growing list of high-profile figures and celebrities who have tried their hand in this field.

How do you both feel about high-profile celebrities using their platform to enter this children’s book market and inevitably have a head start when it comes to sales?

“But what do traditional children’s authors think about this? What do they think about these newcomers coming in and crowding the field, perhaps?”

She then asked her guests: “How do you both feel about high-profile celebrities using their platform to enter this children’s book market and inevitably have a head start when it comes to sales?”

Meghan releases her first children’s book this summer (Credit: Splash News)

How did the authors respond?

While both Mimi and Olaf wished Meghan success with her book, they added the impact could be “disheartening” for many aspiring writers.

Mimi said: “I don’t wish anybody any harm and I certainly wish Meghan Markle all the best but it is a bit of a problem for us.

“Authors’ income has fallen by 42% since 2005 and this is £5.5 billion industry with book sales in the UK.”

Mini added: “Children’s fiction has done remarkably well over the past few years – especially during the pandemic.

“But all of the income keeps falling and it’s getting harder and harder to be commissioned.”

What have Brits said about Meghan’s book?

Sharing their view online, one royal watcher said: “Meghan Markle is no book author.”

Another was a little more harsh.

They said: “She is prostituting her royal title – should be taken away from her.

“It is abuse and it undermines the monarchy as well as belittling it.”

Another appeared to agree: “It’s insulting that she’s still using the royal title and using it for commercial gain. She has no shame.”

However, one shared a picture of their order and proudly declared they had “already ordered” the book.

