Nadiya’s Fast Flavours on BBC Two – where can I find the sweet and sour prawns recipe?

Nadiya Hussain delivers more quick and easy dishes in her BBC Two series Nadiya’s Fast Flavours – but where can you find her sweet and sour prawns recipe?

The former Great British Bake Off winner, 36, cooks some effortless and stress-free recipes for when life is busy…

Which is frankly always!

Here’s a rundown of the recipes in episode two of Nadiya’s Fast Flavours on BBC Two, and where you can find the recipes to her sweet and sour prawns recipe.

Nadiya Hussain delivers super-speedy sweet and sour prawns – but what’s the recipe? (Credit: BBC Two)

Read more: Nadiya Hussain: How Fast Flavours star once lost three stone and the unconventional method she used

Nadiya sweet and sour prawns recipe – where can I find it?

In episode two of Nadiya’s Fast Flavours, the cook rustles up an easy recipe for sweet and sour stir-fried prawns.

This simple midweek meal from Nadiya Hussain combines crispy prawns with a tangy tinned pineapple and ketchup sauce for an easy twist on your favourite takeaway dish…

Yes, you read that right, the sweet and sour sauce contains four tablespoons of tomato ketchup!

The dish is packed with sweet veg, pineapple, cashews and crispy prawns.

And it’s perfect served with noodles.

The recipe for Nadiya’s sweet and sour prawns can be found on Happy Foodie.

All recipes from Nadiya’s Fast Flavours on BBC Two can be found on the BBC Food website after transmission.

Of course, they can also be found in the cookery book that accompanies the TV show – Nadiya’s Fast Flavours.

Nadiya’s Cherry Dump cake recipe

Nadiya also makes a super-speedy cherry and chocolate pudding.

We’re not drooling, you’re drooling!

In fact, Nadiya calls this her cherry and cinnamon dump cake because everything gets dumped in!

The cherries, dry cake mix and then melted butter all go in care-free, and then it’s baked.

The result comes out cakey, crunchy, oozy and gooey!

Again, all recipes from Nadiya’s Fast Flavours can be found on Happy Foodie, or on the BBC Food website after it airs.

Nadiya makes a Cherry Dump Cake, served with chocolate ice cream (Credit: BBC Two)

Read more: Nadiya Hussain: Childhood abuse that led to a lifetime of anxiety

Nadiya’s Fast Flavours episode two on BBC Two

Nadiya Hussain reveals some quick and easy recipes for when life is busy.

She serves up sweet and sour stir-fried prawns, which make the perfect midweek meal.

But hang on, she adds tomato ketchup to her sweet and sour sauce!

Purists may well disagree with Nadiya’s choice of ingredients, but we love the simplicity of it.

After all, we’ve ALL got Tommy K in our fridge! (Whether it should be kept in a fridge is a debate for another day!)

Last week, she crumbled cheesy puffs onto her mac and cheese…

And this week, she puts apple sauce from a jar in her garlic mayo.

And why the hell not?

Nadiya also crafts a super-speedy cherry and chocolate pudding.

Or, as she calls it, her Cherry Dump cake.

Nadiya makes sweet and sour prawns in episode two of Nadiya’s Fast Flavours on Thursday November 18 2021 at 8.30pm on BBC Two.

Would you try Nadiya’s sweet and sour prawns? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.