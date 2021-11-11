Nadiya’s Fast Flavours star Nadiya Hussain has revealed she went on a weight loss journey to shed three stone.

The former Bake Off star, 36, also disclosed how she did it – although her method isn’t recommended for everyone.

Nadiya claimed she cut down her meals to one per day (Credit: BBC)

How did Nadiya Hussain lose three stone and what was her method?

In an interview with Hello! magazine in 2018, the star revealed that she lost an incredible three stone six years earlier.

And she explained how she did it.

“On a day when I’m not working I only have one meal a day. So I’ll drink tea, coffee and have fruit but I’ll only have one meal a day.

“So I wait for my kids to come home, cook dinner and then I have dinner with them at 5pm. And I don’t really need anything after that.”

Of course, dieticians would disagree with Nadiya’s extreme dieting techniques, with three healthy meals a day containing all food groups recommended by health care experts.

Nadiya also took regular exercise (Credit: BBC)

Regular exercise

Her one-meal-a-day approach was supplemented by regular exercise.

“And then when I’m at home I try and – at the moment I’m doing 5k – so I’ll kind of walk and jog a 5k every single day where I can,” she continued.

Prior to her method, Nadiya also explained that a happy home life with husband Abdal had led to her piling on the pounds.

And, after meal replacements didn’t suit her, she implemented her new approach and said she also drank up to four litres of water a day.

She experimented with a plant-based diet

Nadiya and her family also experimented with veganism in 2018.

For two weeks she, Abdal and her three children ditched the animal-based products.

“You can imagine the look on my kids’ faces when I announced: ‘Guys, we’re going vegan for a week – maybe even two if you’re lucky!’” she told BBC Good Good Magazine.

“The resounding silence was a sure sign that they weren’t impressed.”

However, the family soon warmed to plant-based dishes.

But she said she will never give up meat completely.

Fast Flavours star Nadiya Hussain aims to put the fun back into cooking again (Credit: BBC)

What is Nadiya’s new series Fast Flavours about?

In Nadiya’s new six-part series, she aims to put the fun back into cooking.

She said: “I’m so excited for Nadiya’s Fast Flavours.

“I’m going to be bringing a whole host of new everyday recipes to the table, that are easily achievable but fizzing with flavour.

“This new series is packed full of dishes that will enlighten and entertain, proof that you don’t need a special occasion to try out bold, exciting flavours that will taste great and make you feel amazing.”

Recipes in the series include custard French toast with pistachio crumb, Bombay mix burgers, lemon and basil shortbread and coffee glazed focaccia.

Yum!

The series starts tonight on BBC Two at 8.30pm.